Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards' Family After Reunion Drama
Watch: "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby. Maci Bookout McKinney is keeping her inner circle small—for now. Last spring, viewers watched the Teen Mom OG star and her husband Taylor McKinney struggle to maintain a relationship with Ryan Edwards and his family. In fact, the show's reunion culminated with a war of words between Taylor and Ryan's dad Larry Edwards.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0