CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How Oakley Court (and its Summer River House) became the hottest staycation of the summer

tatler.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, there's always an It hotel. The one that you see at first on one shiny influencer's Instagram account, before being flooded with endless pictures of it, taken at all angles, so that you become familiar with its every photogenic nook and cranny. Last year, it was The Mitre, while in previous years, it has been Heckfield Place, Beaverbrook and The Newt. This year, the title goes to Oakley Court, a gothic pile in Windsor that has been lovingly (and glamorously) revamped by shop owner supreme turned interior designer, Alex Eagle.

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
olivemagazine.com

UK boutique hotels for food lovers

Looking for boutique hotels to visit? Discover our botholes for food lovers below, then check out our favourite UK city breaks. Slow down, de-stress and be cosseted at this character-packed hotel in the Dorset market town. Guests can stay in the main Georgian townhouse, Potting Shed rooms in the walled garden or in Eastbury Cottage, with each accommodation offering laid-back vibes and a homely atmosphere. The hotel’s small but deluxe garden spa comes with hot tubs and a steam room for fully-fledged relaxing, or guests can venture outside the grounds to explore the town’s food and craft markets and Sherborne Castle (and sample The Castle’s wines in the Eastbury’s bar for good measure).
LIFESTYLE
tatler.com

Is this the chicest place to stay in Croatia now?

I first came down to Dubrovnik just after the siege was lifted in May 1992. Surveying the devastation, right there and then I decided to work tirelessly for the restoration of the ‘Golden Age’ Renaissance treasures of the churches, many of which had sustained direct hits. I set up a...
LIFESTYLE
blooloop.com

A staycation summer like no other

It is impossible to ignore the impact of this year’s ‘staycation summer’ on zoos and aquariums, as well as on the wider tourism economy. So, as the new school term beckons, let’s get a snap first impression. On the upside and as expected, there seems to have been no shortage...
RETAIL
mauimagazine.net

Staycation (All I Ever Wanted)

Story by Becky Speere | Photography by Ryan Siphers. We have it all to ourselves — the cedar-wood sauna, the jetted whirlpool and the bamboo rainfall shower — and my husband Chris and I smile at one another as we enter the private hydrotherapy sanctuary at the Montage Kapalua Bay Spa. We dry-scrub one another with a gentle exfoliant that smells of honey, citrus and maile, and rinse away any remaining stresses from our week with each of the available treatments in this self-guided Art of Spa journey. It is the perfect way to begin our staycation.
KULA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Staycation#Hotel Design#How Oakley Court#Heckfield Place#Eagle#Summer River House#Soho House#Seasonal Outpost#Festoon Lighting#Social Media
bee-news.com

Danish designer made most famous egg chair

At least five famous midcentury modern designers made chairs that looked like large hard-boiled eggs with a cutout for seating space: Arne Jacobsen (1902-1971), Milo Baughman (1923-2003), Peter Ghyczy (1940-) and Charles Eames (1907-1978) are four of them. But the fifth and most famous was the Ovalia egg chair made in 1968 by Danish designer Henrik Thor-Larsen (1932-).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
Family Handyman

If You See This Pattern on Your Porch, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever walked out on your deck or porch and noticed an intricate squiggle pattern on the wood, you may have wondered what caused it. Look closely, and you’ll notice the tiny zig-zags are actually quite beautiful. So who exactly is this miniature artist, and why are they leaving a mark on your porch railing?
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachael Ray on Her Home Being Destroyed by Fire and Losing “a Huge Part of the Physical Evidence That We Exist”

On Aug. 9, 2020, Rachael Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, was reduced to ashes in a blaze that began in a chimney and quickly consumed the structure. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, who’d been filming her syndicated series there during the pandemic, were at home when a passing neighbor alerted them that their roof was on fire. Quickly evacuating, they saw a lifetime’s worth of memories go up in smoke. “We lost a huge part of the physical evidence that we exist, all of the things we had created — paintings and pictures and music, plus everything we...
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GARDENING
yourmileagemayvary.net

Popular Ski Resort Has Changed Its Name So It Won’t Be Offensive

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over time it’s that nothing stays the same. Things change. People change. Opinions change. And what’s accepted as right and wrong change, too. We (well, most of us) are finally agreeing that big statues glorifying people who endorsed slavery or running Native Americans off...
LIFESTYLE
aspiremetro.com

HGTV Home Announces Its 2022 Color Collection of the Year

Today, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams reveals its trending 2022 Color Collection of the Year and a distinguished 2022 Color of the Year, created in partnership by the design experts at HGTV® and the paint company professionals trust. The Softened Refuge Color Collection is composed of soft and simple tones inspired by peacefulness with a focus on balanced and meaningful colors that help facilitate tranquility.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy