How Oakley Court (and its Summer River House) became the hottest staycation of the summer

Every year, there's always an It hotel. The one that you see at first on one shiny influencer's Instagram account, before being flooded with endless pictures of it, taken at all angles, so that you become familiar with its every photogenic nook and cranny. Last year, it was The Mitre, while in previous years, it has been Heckfield Place, Beaverbrook and The Newt. This year, the title goes to Oakley Court, a gothic pile in Windsor that has been lovingly (and glamorously) revamped by shop owner supreme turned interior designer, Alex Eagle.