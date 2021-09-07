2021 NFL team win totals, playoff lines and Super Bowl 56 odds

The 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. Sportsbook Wire has teed up all the Week 1 odds and lines; below, we’ll look at 2021 win totals, playoff lines and Super Bowl 56 odds for all 32 teams ahead of the season opener.

The Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a Super Bowl rematch, according to the oddsmakers. They’re followed by a wave of teams priced from +1000 to +1300 to win the Big Game in Inglewood, Calif.

All season, we’ll be tracking the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds, as well as making our weekly picks and predictions on every game.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Tuesday, Sept. 7.

32. Houston Texans

(Photo Credit: Troy Taormina – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 win total: 4.5, Over +125 | Under -150

To reach the playoffs: Yes +700 | No -1205

2022 Super Bowl odds: +20000

To go 0-17: Yes +2000 | No -5000

31. Detroit Lions

2021 win total: 5.5, Over +162 | Under -200

To reach the playoffs: Yes +600 | No -847

2022 Super Bowl odds: +20000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +9000 | No -10000

To go 0-17: Yes +2000 | No -5000

30. New York Jets

2021 win total: 6.5, Over +130 | Under -160

To reach the playoffs: Yes +600 | No -847

2022 Super Bowl odds: +10000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +5000 | No -10000

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 win total: 6.5, Over +100 | Under -130

To reach the playoffs: Yes +320 | No -429

2022 Super Bowl odds: +10000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +4000 | No -10000

28. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo Credit: Katie Stratman – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 win total: 6.5, Over +105 | Under -130

To reach the playoffs: Yes +450 | No -649

2022 Super Bowl odds: +10000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +5000 | No -10000

27. Carolina Panthers

2021 win total: 7.5, Over -115 | Under -110

To reach the playoffs: Yes +270 | No -370

2022 Super Bowl odds: +7000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000

26. Philadelphia Eagles

2021 win total: 6.5, Over -160 | Under +130

To reach the playoffs: Yes +280 | No -370

2022 Super Bowl odds: +7000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000

25. New York Giants

2021 win total: 6.5, Over -160 | Under +130

To reach the playoffs: Yes +230 | No -290

2022 Super Bowl odds: +7000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000

24. Las Vegas Raiders

2021 win total: 6.5, Over -180 | Under +140

To reach the playoffs: Yes +350 | No -500

2022 Super Bowl odds: +6000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +4000 | No -10000

23. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo Credit: Dale Zanine – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 win total: 7.5, Over -135 | Under +100

To reach the playoffs: Yes +190 | No -250

2022 Super Bowl odds: +6000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000

22. Chicago Bears

2021 win total: 7.5, Over -105 | Under -125

To reach the playoffs: Yes +200 | No -250

2022 Super Bowl odds: +5000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000

21. Arizona Cardinals

2021 win total: 8.5, Over -120 | Under -115

To reach the playoffs: Yes +162 | No -200

2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000

20. Minnesota Vikings

2021 win total: 8.5, Over -150 | Under +125

To reach the playoffs: Yes -105 | No -115

2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +2000 | No -10000

19. Washington Football Team

(Photo Credit: Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 win total: 8.5, Over -115 | Under -110

To reach the playoffs: Yes +150 | No -190

2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +2000 | No -10000

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 win total: 8.5, Over +115 | Under -140

To reach the playoffs: Yes +170 | No -220

2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +2000 | No -10000

17. Los Angeles Chargers

2021 win total: 9.5, Over +110 | Under -135

To reach the playoffs: Yes +100 | No -125

2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000

16. New England Patriots

2021 win total: 9.5, Over -115 | Under -120

To reach the playoffs: Yes +125 | No -150

2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000

15. New Orleans Saints

2021 win total: 8.5, Over -170 | Under +135

To reach the playoffs: Yes +110 | No -135

2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1300 | No -5000

14. Indianapolis Colts

(Photo Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 win total: 8.5, Over -140 | Under +115

To reach the playoffs: Yes -110 | Under -110

2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000

13. Denver Broncos

2021 win total: 8.5, Over -130 | Under +100

To reach the playoffs: Yes +150 | No -190

2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000

12. Miami Dolphins

2021 win total: 9.5, Over +110 | Under -140

To reach the playoffs: Yes +125 | No -150

2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1300 | No -5000

11. Dallas Cowboys

2021 win total: 9.5, Over +110 | Under -140

To reach the playoffs: Yes -160 | No +130

2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1300 | No -5000

10. Seattle Seahawks

2021 win total: 9.5, Over -150 | Under +125

To reach the playoffs: Yes -130 | No +105

2022 Super Bowl odds: +2000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1200 | No -3030

9. Tennessee Titans

2021 win total: 9.5, Over -115 | Under -115

To reach the playoffs: Yes -160 | No +135

2022 Super Bowl odds: +2000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1200 | Under -3030

8. Cleveland Browns

(Photo Credit: Jason Getz – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 win total: 10.5, Over -110 | Under -110

To reach the playoffs: Yes -250 | No +200

2022 Super Bowl odds: +1300

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +750 | No -1205

7. San Francisco 49ers

2021 win total: 10.5, Over +100 | Under -130

To reach the playoffs: Yes -200 | No +162

2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | No -847

6. Green Bay Packers

2021 win total: 10.5, Over -130 | Under +105

To reach the playoffs: Yes -300 | No +230

2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | No -847

5. Baltimore Ravens

2021 win total: 10.5, Over -150 | Under +125

To reach the playoffs: Yes -310 | No +230

2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +600 | No -847

4. Los Angeles Rams

2021 win total: 10.5, Over +110 | Under -140

To reach the playoffs: Yes -180 | +140

2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | Under -847

3. Buffalo Bills

(Photo Credit: Rich Barnes – USA TODAY Sports)

2021 win total: 11.5, Over +100 | Under -120

To reach the playoffs: Yes -429 | No +300

2022 Super Bowl odds: +1000

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | No -847

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 win total: 11.5, Over -150 | Under +125

To reach the playoffs: Yes -699 | No +480

2022 Super Bowl odds: +600

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +300 | No -400

To go 17-0: Yes +4000 | No -10000

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 win total: 12.5, Over +110 | Under -140

To reach the playoffs: Yes -1205 | No +700

2022 Super Bowl odds: +450

To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +240 | -310

To go 17-0: Yes +3000 | No -10000

