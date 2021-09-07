2021 NFL team win totals, playoff lines and Super Bowl 56 odds
The 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. Sportsbook Wire has teed up all the Week 1 odds and lines; below, we’ll look at 2021 win totals, playoff lines and Super Bowl 56 odds for all 32 teams ahead of the season opener.
The Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a Super Bowl rematch, according to the oddsmakers. They’re followed by a wave of teams priced from +1000 to +1300 to win the Big Game in Inglewood, Calif.
All season, we’ll be tracking the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds, as well as making our weekly picks and predictions on every game.
Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Tuesday, Sept. 7.
32. Houston Texans
2021 win total: 4.5, Over +125 | Under -150
To reach the playoffs: Yes +700 | No -1205
2022 Super Bowl odds: +20000
To go 0-17: Yes +2000 | No -5000
31. Detroit Lions
2021 win total: 5.5, Over +162 | Under -200
To reach the playoffs: Yes +600 | No -847
2022 Super Bowl odds: +20000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +9000 | No -10000
To go 0-17: Yes +2000 | No -5000
30. New York Jets
2021 win total: 6.5, Over +130 | Under -160
To reach the playoffs: Yes +600 | No -847
2022 Super Bowl odds: +10000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +5000 | No -10000
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
2021 win total: 6.5, Over +100 | Under -130
To reach the playoffs: Yes +320 | No -429
2022 Super Bowl odds: +10000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +4000 | No -10000
28. Cincinnati Bengals
2021 win total: 6.5, Over +105 | Under -130
To reach the playoffs: Yes +450 | No -649
2022 Super Bowl odds: +10000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +5000 | No -10000
27. Carolina Panthers
2021 win total: 7.5, Over -115 | Under -110
To reach the playoffs: Yes +270 | No -370
2022 Super Bowl odds: +7000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000
26. Philadelphia Eagles
2021 win total: 6.5, Over -160 | Under +130
To reach the playoffs: Yes +280 | No -370
2022 Super Bowl odds: +7000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000
25. New York Giants
2021 win total: 6.5, Over -160 | Under +130
To reach the playoffs: Yes +230 | No -290
2022 Super Bowl odds: +7000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000
24. Las Vegas Raiders
2021 win total: 6.5, Over -180 | Under +140
To reach the playoffs: Yes +350 | No -500
2022 Super Bowl odds: +6000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +4000 | No -10000
23. Atlanta Falcons
2021 win total: 7.5, Over -135 | Under +100
To reach the playoffs: Yes +190 | No -250
2022 Super Bowl odds: +6000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000
22. Chicago Bears
2021 win total: 7.5, Over -105 | Under -125
To reach the playoffs: Yes +200 | No -250
2022 Super Bowl odds: +5000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +3000 | No -10000
21. Arizona Cardinals
2021 win total: 8.5, Over -120 | Under -115
To reach the playoffs: Yes +162 | No -200
2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000
20. Minnesota Vikings
2021 win total: 8.5, Over -150 | Under +125
To reach the playoffs: Yes -105 | No -115
2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +2000 | No -10000
19. Washington Football Team
2021 win total: 8.5, Over -115 | Under -110
To reach the playoffs: Yes +150 | No -190
2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +2000 | No -10000
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
2021 win total: 8.5, Over +115 | Under -140
To reach the playoffs: Yes +170 | No -220
2022 Super Bowl odds: +4000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +2000 | No -10000
17. Los Angeles Chargers
2021 win total: 9.5, Over +110 | Under -135
To reach the playoffs: Yes +100 | No -125
2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000
16. New England Patriots
2021 win total: 9.5, Over -115 | Under -120
To reach the playoffs: Yes +125 | No -150
2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000
15. New Orleans Saints
2021 win total: 8.5, Over -170 | Under +135
To reach the playoffs: Yes +110 | No -135
2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1300 | No -5000
14. Indianapolis Colts
2021 win total: 8.5, Over -140 | Under +115
To reach the playoffs: Yes -110 | Under -110
2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000
13. Denver Broncos
2021 win total: 8.5, Over -130 | Under +100
To reach the playoffs: Yes +150 | No -190
2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1500 | No -10000
12. Miami Dolphins
2021 win total: 9.5, Over +110 | Under -140
To reach the playoffs: Yes +125 | No -150
2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1300 | No -5000
11. Dallas Cowboys
2021 win total: 9.5, Over +110 | Under -140
To reach the playoffs: Yes -160 | No +130
2022 Super Bowl odds: +3000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1300 | No -5000
10. Seattle Seahawks
2021 win total: 9.5, Over -150 | Under +125
To reach the playoffs: Yes -130 | No +105
2022 Super Bowl odds: +2000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1200 | No -3030
9. Tennessee Titans
2021 win total: 9.5, Over -115 | Under -115
To reach the playoffs: Yes -160 | No +135
2022 Super Bowl odds: +2000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +1200 | Under -3030
8. Cleveland Browns
2021 win total: 10.5, Over -110 | Under -110
To reach the playoffs: Yes -250 | No +200
2022 Super Bowl odds: +1300
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +750 | No -1205
7. San Francisco 49ers
2021 win total: 10.5, Over +100 | Under -130
To reach the playoffs: Yes -200 | No +162
2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | No -847
6. Green Bay Packers
2021 win total: 10.5, Over -130 | Under +105
To reach the playoffs: Yes -300 | No +230
2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | No -847
5. Baltimore Ravens
2021 win total: 10.5, Over -150 | Under +125
To reach the playoffs: Yes -310 | No +230
2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +600 | No -847
4. Los Angeles Rams
2021 win total: 10.5, Over +110 | Under -140
To reach the playoffs: Yes -180 | +140
2022 Super Bowl odds: +1200
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | Under -847
3. Buffalo Bills
2021 win total: 11.5, Over +100 | Under -120
To reach the playoffs: Yes -429 | No +300
2022 Super Bowl odds: +1000
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +550 | No -847
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021 win total: 11.5, Over -150 | Under +125
To reach the playoffs: Yes -699 | No +480
2022 Super Bowl odds: +600
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +300 | No -400
To go 17-0: Yes +4000 | No -10000
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2021 win total: 12.5, Over +110 | Under -140
To reach the playoffs: Yes -1205 | No +700
2022 Super Bowl odds: +450
To reach the Super Bowl: Yes +240 | -310
To go 17-0: Yes +3000 | No -10000
