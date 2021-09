MACOMB, IL -- To honor Western Illinois University's beloved mascot, Col. Rock, along with WIU's dedicated alumni and friends, the WIU Mascot Memorial & Alumni Plaza will be dedicated as part of the Western's 2021 Homecoming Celebration. The dedication, which is open to the public, will take place at the plaza, which is directly north of the University Union, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.