Troy Apke on fans, special teams and being called 'Jason Sehorn'
Standing in the Washington Football Team's indoor practice facility, Troy Apke looked unconcerned. A reporter had asked him, during a wide-ranging conversation, what he thought of the intense ire he draws from many fans on social media. Apke struggled at free safety last year - the team benched him twice - and while some commenters took issue with his play, others seemed to zero in on him as a catchall target for any frustrations.www.lmtonline.com
