I have a sister who lives downstate and gets free issues of Downeast Dog News. It is a great little newspaper that comes out periodically. It has some great articles, lots of advertisements on pet-welcoming hotels and motels, veterinarians’ locations, shelters in that area, and what is up for adoption for dogs in the area. She always saves them for me after she has finished with them.I was reading one of the newspapers the other day and came across an article that I didn’t even know was a common behavior in dogs. It was called Leash Reactivity in Dogs by Christine D. Calder, DVM, DACVB, of Calder Veterinary Behavior Services. Their website is www.caldervbs.com.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO