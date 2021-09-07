CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Athletic Predicts Colts' Second-Year RB Will Lead League in Rushing

By Josh Carney
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 8 days ago

One year after finishing third in the NFL as a rookie in rushing yards — aided heavily by a 253-yard performance in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars — 2021 will be the year Jonathan Taylor claims his first rushing crown, according to The Athletic's 32 bold predictions piece (subscription required).

Taylor rushed for an impressive 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie second-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2020. The standout running back added another 36 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his performance in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCRRl_0bohmIL500
© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With his breakout season, Taylor finished behind Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the rushing title. Now though, finishing anywhere but first will be a thing of the past, should The Athletic nail its prediction for the Colts.

The Colts have had one of the worst summers of any team. They will enter Week 1 with question marks at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line. One thing we’ve seen with Frank Reich over the years is that he’ll adjust based on the type of team he thinks he has. In 2018 with Andrew Luck, the Colts were pass-heavy. In the two years since, he’s leaned more on the run game and the defense. I think one of Reich’s goals — especially early in the season — will be to ease Carson Wentz in and not ask him to do too much. We know that Reich and the Colts believe in Taylor. He was one of four backs last year to rush for at least 1,000 yards and average at least 5.0 YPC. Taylor finished third in rushing yards with 1,169. I think the Colts ride him early and often, and Taylor finishes in the 1,400- to 1,500-yard range.

Taylor did all of that in 2020 while missing a game due to COVID-19 protocols, while also being eased into the NFL with his workload early on.

Once the 2021 season kicks off though, the gloves should be off for Taylor, especially after the Colts held him out of all preseason action this summer in an effort to decrease his workload overall and keep him fresh for the regular season.

Should the Colts rely on Taylor and the rest of the running backs early in the season as Carson Wentz is eased into the fold, Taylor should be able to get off to a strong start behind a talented offensive line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSeJn_0bohmIL500
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

However, the first 5-6 games of the season will see the Colts squaring off against top competition in teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens before getting to the Houston Texans on the road in Week 6.

If Taylor can get off to a fast start, he should be able to carry the load on the ground once again for the Indianapolis Colts, and in the process lead the league in rushing as The Athletic predicts.

Have thoughts on Jonathan Taylor being projected to win the NFL's rushing title? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Colts not worried about Carson Wentz's absences, says star RB Jonathan Taylor

The prologue to Carson Wentz's story with the Indianapolis Colts can't be described as uneventful. In early August, the one-time franchise quarterback underwent surgery to repair a foot injury, and on Monday -- just a week after returning to the practice field -- he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
Yardbarker

Moore: Colts 2021 Award Predictions

With the 2021 NFL season just several days away, the Indianapolis Colts prepare to embark on a season that could go a variety of different ways. On one hand, they could see their new franchise quarterback, Carson Wentz, resurrect his career while the defense establishes itself as elite, making the Colts one of the most feared teams in the AFC.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts News: RB Jonathan Taylor took his body to another level this offseason

Ya-Sin has been up and down in his first two seasons in Indianapolis, but the former second-round pick will likely start against Seattle Sunday. Taylor, who is still one of the biggest running backs in the NFL at 225 pounds, cut his body fat to 4 percent without ever lifting heavy.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts RB Taylor likely to be X-factor against Seahawks

NFL games are typically won and lost in the trenches, and while the success of the pass rush of the Seattle Seahawks will be key to victory in Indianapolis Sunday, expect the run defense to be even more crucial. Last year, the Indianapolis Colts leaned on Jonathan Taylor to provide...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: 2 Huge statements made by Mike Vrabel after Week 1

There’s that thing about not getting too high or too low after a loss, and then, there’s Mike Vrabel. During just about every one of the Tennessee Titans‘ head coach’s press conferences, it’s nearly impossible to determine, on body language alone, whether we’re looking at someone who just won a game or lost it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andrew Luck
Bleacher Report

Top HC Replacements for USC After Trojans Fire Clay Helton

The USC Trojans are officially looking for a new head coach. On Monday afternoon, Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn announced that the school would be parting ways with Helton just days after USC lost to unranked Stanford as double-digit favorites. Helton has been at USC for a while—he first joined...
NFL
NBC Connecticut

2021 NFL Power Rankings: Where Teams Sit After Week 1

NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after Week 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. For the first time in 252 days, we had a full Sunday of NFL football. And just about every fan base was furious at one point or another in the day. The 49ers jumped...
NFL
Columbia Daily Herald

Tennessee Titans learn what overconfidence gets you in the NFL — your (fanny) kicked | Estes

Mike Vrabel wasn’t used to this. He’s not usually standing there at a podium at Nissan Stadium talking about getting his (fanny) kicked. He’s more often the one doing the kicking. Since Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota in 2019 at quarterback, Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans had won 20 of 30 games entering Sunday afternoon. That’s a lot of winning in the NFL, and any losses were typically close ones. Vrabel’s most lopsided home defeat in four seasons, in fact, was this game against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Dolphins#Rams#American Football#Athletic#The Seattle Seahawks#Texans#Horseshoe Huddle
Asbury Park Press

Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

The Oakland Athletics (72-59) visit the Detroit Tigers (62-70) Tuesday to begin a three-game series at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Athletics vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Athletics lead 4-0. LHP Cole Irvin makes...
MLB
chatsports.com

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Seahawks odds and prediction for NFL Week 1 game

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 29, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) After an offseason that seemingly tried whatever it could to derail the momentum this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
chatsports.com

Can Carson Wentz lead Colts back to playoffs? Insiders predict outcome of all 17 games

IndyStar's Colts Insiders Joel A. Erickson and Jim Ayello take their best shot at predicting every game this season. (Before diving in, Joel would like you to know he correctly predicted the Colts' 11-5 record last season. Projecting a 10-6 season, Jim was off by a game, but thinks you should know he correctly predicted they'd be a Wild Card team with the Titans winning the AFC South).
NFL
1075thefan.com

Is this the year the Colts finally win a season opener?

In just a few days the 2021 Indianapolis Colts will attempt to accomplish something that a Colts team hasn’t done in nearly a decade; win a season opener. That’s right. As pointed out today on The Dan Dakich Show, the Colts haven’t won the first game of the season since 2013.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

NFL Network to Feature Nick Saban in “A Football Life”

The NFL announced Monday afternoon that the NFL Network's Emmy-nominated series A Football Life will return for a 10th season September 17 with the season premiere focused on Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. The episode will premiere at 8 p.m. CST and profile the life of the seven-time national champion with Josh Charles narrating.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
278
Followers
552
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy