WIU Fallen Soldiers 5K

MACOMB, IL – "A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." -- Joseph Campbell, author, "The Hero's Journey." Western Illinois University will honor members of the armed forces, along with two of its own fallen soldiers, Capt. Derek Dobogai and Lt. Col. Robert Baldwin, Saturday, Oct. 30 as part of the 10th annual Fallen Soldiers 5K Run/Walk. The event will begin with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Hanson Field, with the race beginning at 9 a.m. in front of Western Hall on University Drive.