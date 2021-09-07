CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

WIU Fallen Soldiers 5K

 9 days ago

MACOMB, IL – "A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." -- Joseph Campbell, author, "The Hero's Journey." Western Illinois University will honor members of the armed forces, along with two of its own fallen soldiers, Capt. Derek Dobogai and Lt. Col. Robert Baldwin, Saturday, Oct. 30 as part of the 10th annual Fallen Soldiers 5K Run/Walk. The event will begin with a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Hanson Field, with the race beginning at 9 a.m. in front of Western Hall on University Drive.

CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
