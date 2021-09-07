CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts 2021 Season Preview

By Chad Jensen
 7 days ago

New faces dot the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 roster at some of the most important positions, led by new franchise quarterback Carson Wentz and rookie pass rusher Kwity Paye, but aside from some new faces in key places, the 2021 Colts remain largely the same, this time looking to take another step forward in the AFC.

After trading for Wentz in March, the Colts believe he's the missing piece to a potential championship run in the Crossroads of America, officially closing the chapter on the brief – yet entertaining — Philip Rivers era, embarking on the new — and hopefully long and lucrative — Wentz era.

Standouts in second-year running back Johnathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II return, giving the Colts legitimate stars to continue building around in a push for a hopeful third Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

OFFENSE

Wentz is the key cog in this engine under Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

One year after being relatively handicapped under Rivers, Wentz provides the Colts with a mobile, athletic quarterback with a strong arm, opening up more of the passing attack for the Colts and wide receivers T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal.

If Wentz rebounds from a rough last two years in Philadelphia and looks like the 2017 and 2018 version of himself, the Colts find themselves in possession of a legitimate top 10 quarterback.

Should Wentz struggle and be mediocre, the Colts can rely on a physical, smash mouth rushing attack with a four-headed monster in the backfield in Johnathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins while leaning on arguably the best offensive line in football led by guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith.

This group might not be flashy, but they'll be hard to stop on a consistent basis week-to-week, let alone drive-to-drive.

DEFENSE

Historically, the offense has been the calling card for the Colts.

Not this year.

That's no slight on the offense the Colts have accumulated; rather, it's a compliment to the top-5-caliber defense general manager Chris Ballard has built in the last few seasons for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

All-Pros Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner lead the way in the quickly-rebuilt front seven of the Colts. First-round draft pick Kwity Paye adds some serious juice off the edge as a pass rusher, while ends Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu are being counted on to take the next step forward in their development as pass rushers.

The secondary appears to be rather strong again in 2021, led by slot corner Kenny Moore II and a terrific safety tandem in Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis. If the Colts can get another good year out of veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes, this could be a top 5 unit when it's all said and done this season.

PREDICTED RECORD: 10-7

Though the Colts added some key pieces at important positions, depth remains a concern in some areas, especially along the offensive line, under center, and at linebacker.

If Wentz rebounds quickly and the defense develops into an elite unit quickly, this could turn out to be a 12-5 team. However, COVID-19 protocols could cause chaos inside one of the lowest vaccinated teams in the NFL, testing depth in key places.

Expected Depth Chart

QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason

RB: Johnathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins

WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan (R), Ashton Dulin (T.Y. Hilton on IR)

TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson (R)

LT: Julie'n Davenport, Matt Pryor

LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries

RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor

DE: Kwity Paye (R), Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods, Chris Williams

DT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams

DE: Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell

LB: Darius Leonard, EJ Speed

LB: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow

LB: Bobby Okereke, EJ Speed

CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes, Chris Wilcox

CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Chris Wilcox

CB: Kenny Moore II, TJ Carrie

S: Julian Blackmon

S: Khari Willis, George Odum

K: Rodrigo Blankenship

P: Rigoberto Sanchez

LS: Luke Rhodes

ESPN

QB Carson Wentz to make Indianapolis Colts debut six weeks after foot surgery

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks nearly six weeks after having surgery on his left foot, which could have kept him out well into the regular season, coach Frank Reich said Friday. There was a lot of uncertainty about what Wentz's availability...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Everything you need to know about the LA Rams next opponent: The Indianapolis Colts

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-0 following a 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears to open the season. From our Instant Reaction podcast (under 20 minutes), Winners and Losers, Moment of the Game, post-game press conferences, and a whole lot more, Turf Show Times has comprehensive coverage of Rams-Bears already and will continue to go into more detail about what happened over the coming days.
NFL
Columbia Daily Herald

The Tennessee Titans' biggest advantage over Indianapolis Colts in AFC South | Estes

If you’ve been around the Tennessee Titans in recent years, you’ve noticed that players who’ve been with other franchises often start sounding like tight end Geoff Swaim. “I've been around a few teams,” Swaim said Wednesday, “and I really enjoy playing on the team and in this locker room, especially....
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Friday.) » Seahawks vs. QBs: 26th (20.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game) These projections are clearly putting more emphasis on Wentz's 2020 season than anything else. But combine a Seattle pass defense (which lost cornerback Shaq Griffin in free agency) that was favorable to opposing fantasy quarterbacks last year with the budding optimism around Indianapolis about what Wentz can do in his reunion with coach Frank Reich, and there might be an opportunity for fantasy players to get some value here.
NFL
