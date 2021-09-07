Mom arrested after son, 2, drowns; deputies blame improper supervision, negligence
A woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in the pool of a Baton Rouge apartment complex has been arrested, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Authorities arrested Kiarra Holmes, 30, on negligent homicide in the drowning of Berkelin Scott Jr. An affidavit said the child had been seen wandering the apartment complex unsupervised on several occasions before falling into the pool Monday night.www.theadvocate.com
