We are seeing some signs that we may be reaching a peak to this latest COVID-19 spike, but the raw number of cases and hospitalizations here in Harris County are still catastrophically high. And although our medical professionals are working nonstop to bring those numbers down, there is still a limited number of beds and staff to treat the surge of unvaccinated residents flooding our hospitals. Emergency rooms have had to close. Vital surgeries have had to be delayed. And people are dying when they shouldn’t be. Harris County is home to the world’s biggest and best medical center. This shouldn’t happen anywhere in America, but especially not here.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO