News Briefs 9/7/21

By Audrey Whitaker
 9 days ago

The GVSU community has had a cumulative total of 3,504 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. The university’s update for this brief was from Saturday, Sept. 4. Through testing results this past week, GVSU’s Virus Action team have so far reported 96 current active cases including eight faculty members, eight staff members, six on-campus students, 44 “off-campus Ottawa” students, 28 “off-campus Kent” students and two “off-campus other” students with active COVID-19 cases.

Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Health dept. reports 15 new cases, 2 hospitalizations

The Adair County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 among residents since Friday, Sept. 10. Among the newly confirmed cases are a 64-year-old female hospitalized at Boone Hospital since Sept. 2 and a 57-year-old female admitted to Northeast Regional Medical Center on Sept. 10. Neither of the women require use of a ventilator.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
elizabethton.com

ETSU professor, grad student author article on COVID-19 and nutrition

JOHNSON CITY – An East Tennessee State University professor and graduate student have co-authored an article addressing the ways in which COVID-19 has changed the practice of nutrition. The article titled “COVID & Nutrition: How the Pandemic has Changed Practice” was co-authored by Dr. Michelle Johnson, associate professor and director...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
State
Michigan State
CBS Pittsburgh

Unvaccinated Account For Vast Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Deaths And Hospitalizations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The vast majority of Pennsylvanians who are getting COVID-19, being hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated, according to data on breakthrough cases released by the Department of Health Tuesday. According to the state, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people made up 97% of deaths in 2021, 95% of hospitalizations and 94% of cases. The Health Department says this means unvaccinated Pennsylvanians are almost eight times more likely to die and about seven times more like to become infected. Health officials say symptoms are also less severe in those who are vaccinated. “No vaccine has 100% efficacy,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cortlandstandard.net

Coronavirus briefs 9/7

Cortland County has not filed new data on confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday, when it reported 19 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,103. Tompkins and Cayuga counties reported 207 new cases between Saturday and Monday. The number of people who have contracted the virus increased to 17,899 across Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. One new death was reported, the number who have died from the virus rising to 220.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wrsi.com

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 9-7-21

(Undated) – Hampshire County is now considered to be a “high risk” area for COVID 19 transmission. The state Department of Public Health has announced that the CDC has increased the Hampshire COVID threat status in response to a number of new cases. A total of 14 COVID-related deaths have been reported statewide this weekend, along with 1,593 new cases.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermillion County Health Department Reports 85 new COVID Cases

One day after reporting 100 new COVID cases in Vermilion County, the Health Department reported another 85 cases Thursday night. This included three infants, two grade-school aged children, and 17 teenagers. For new positive COVID-19 cases among adults there were 14 people in both their 20s and 30s, 17 in...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
cowboystatedaily.com

Park County Health Care In Crisis Mode

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp rise in COVID cases in Park County has caused health officials to re-implement crisis procedures. Ashley Trudo, Marketing Director for Cody Regional Health, says that the organization has implemented the Wyoming Department of Health Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) and initiated their internal Incident Command System (ICS) in response to the large influx of COVID patients.
PARK COUNTY, WY
yourstephenvilletx.com

Tarleton's Edwards named to panel for National Public Health Initiative

STEPHENVILLE — Dr. Jennifer T. Edwards, assistant provost and assistant vice president for Academic Diversity Initiatives, has been appointed to the Transformative Educational Models and Pedagogy expert panel to identify strategies to strengthen public health education. The panel will inform Framing the Future: Education for Public Health 2030, an initiative...
EDUCATION
lanthorn.com

GV students make a difference for Michigan high schoolers

Many students have fond memories of extracurricular activities that they did in high school. Whether it was sports, theatre, robotics, Model United Nations, or debate team, these activities helped enrich the lives of students. Unfortunately, not all students have the opportunity or funds to participate. In June of 2020, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
urbanmatter.com

Effective Ways to Contribute to Public Health

With an active pandemic raging on, public health has never been more important. Even 18 months in, many of us are still grappling with the impact the novel coronavirus has had on every facet of daily life. While we can’t make the pandemic go away overnight, there are a number of steps we can take to improve public health throughout this difficult time. Not only can these steps help protect us and our loved ones, they can actively contribute to the greater good. Anyone looking for effective ways to enhance public health would do well to consider the following measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Link

More strain could be coming to healthcare system

A healthcare system that is already struggling due to COVID-19 and understaffing could take another hit soon due to a state mandate that requires all employees in the healthcare industry to be fully vaccinated against COVID. The mandate issued by Gov. Kate Brown requires anyone who works in the healthcare...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Adair County Health Dept. reports 16 cases, 1 death

The Adair County Health Department today confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 and another COVID-related death. A 90-year-old female whose case was confirmed on Sept. 7 passed away on Sept. 9. There have now been 3,384 confirmed cases and 31 confirmed deaths. There are currently 88 active cases and 3,265 people who have left isolation.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH

