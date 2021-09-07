News Briefs 9/7/21

With an active pandemic raging on, public health has never been more important. Even 18 months in, many of us are still grappling with the impact the novel coronavirus has had on every facet of daily life. While we can’t make the pandemic go away overnight, there are a number of steps we can take to improve public health throughout this difficult time. Not only can these steps help protect us and our loved ones, they can actively contribute to the greater good. Anyone looking for effective ways to enhance public health would do well to consider the following measures.

