News Briefs 9/7/21
The GVSU community has had a cumulative total of 3,504 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. The university’s update for this brief was from Saturday, Sept. 4. Through testing results this past week, GVSU’s Virus Action team have so far reported 96 current active cases including eight faculty members, eight staff members, six on-campus students, 44 “off-campus Ottawa” students, 28 “off-campus Kent” students and two “off-campus other” students with active COVID-19 cases.lanthorn.com
