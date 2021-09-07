Health Care Company CHA Partners Launches Senior Living and Care Brand LIVIA

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Costs of Care, a non-profit focused on helping clinicians and health systems provide more affordable and equitable healthcare, will bring together leaders from around the country to address the patient affordability crisis during a two-day Affordability Accelerator this month. Launched in December 2019, Costs of Care’s Affordability Moonshot envisions “a world in which no one has to choose between their life and their life-savings.” As a critical component of the Moonshot, the Accelerator will embolden key stakeholders from leading health systems, research organizations, payers and patient representative organizations to work together to further dialogue and insights that will lead to the development of innovative initiatives to improve patient affordability. Partnering with Costs of Care in this Accelerator is Family Reach, a non-profit dedicated to removing the financial barriers standing between a cancer patient and their treatment.

