Health Care Company CHA Partners Launches Senior Living and Care Brand LIVIA

By Chuck Sudo
seniorhousingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey-based full-service healthcare and commercial real estate development firm, CHA Partners, is launching a new assisted living and skilled nursing brand, LIVIA. CHA hopes to strike a necessary balance between hospitality and health care, as well as de-stigmatize the care types for a post-Covid consumer. Bloomfield-based CHA Partners...

