Dean Transportation to host three Grand Rapids hiring events
Dean Transportation is looking to hire school bus drivers and attendants at three job fairs this week. To meet the increased demand for safe, reliable and efficient school transportation services in the midst of a national school bus driver shortage, Dean Transportation said it will hold three hiring events in Grand Rapids beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, to interview qualified applicants for school bus driver, monitor and attendant positions throughout Grand Rapids and the Kent Intermediate School District.grbj.com
