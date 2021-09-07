CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VESPER SEEDS: First Image From VANISHING WAVES Duo's New Film

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
Cover picture for the articleHas it been nearly ten years since writing and directing duo Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper wowed the international genre community with their sci-fi thriller Vanishing Waves? That's far too long in between films. Far too long. Yesterday, the first image from their new film. , surfaced over in France...

The first trailer for Halle Berry's new film, Moonfall is here

What would happen if the Moon was knocked from its orbit and fell on Earth? Nothing good, that's for sure. Halle Berry's space disaster movie Moonfall explores the dramatic lead-up to a catastrophic impact with our only natural satellite. The space film unveiled its first trailer yesterday (September 2), and...
MOVIES
New Lucifer Images Reveal First Look At Animated Special

The final season of Lucifer is upon us, and there are already plenty of surprises emerging ahead of its debut on Netflix next week. New images provided by the streaming platform shows off the previously teased animated episode, with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) returning to their animated origins.
TV & VIDEOS
New Image Revealed From ‘Totally Different’ Prequel Army Of Thieves

Netflix and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe just launched in May, but it’s already in the midst of a rapid expansion. Not only did the apocalyptic action blockbuster become one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever, but the director signing a two-year development deal with the streamer also saw a sequel placed into active development.
MOVIES
Antlers Movie Releases All-New Images From the Creepy Adventure

The horror film Antlers has had a long and difficult journey to release, with the Scott Cooper-directed and Guillermo del Toro-produced narrative having been filmed back in fall of 2018. Produced by Fox Searchlight, the release earned complications when The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, which included Antlers, forcing the family-friendly studio to find the best way to release the unsettling experience. Even after earning new release dates, the coronavirus pandemic saw the film be delayed again, with the film currently having an October 29th release date, which is nearly three years after it was actually filmed. New images from the film have been released to remind fans that the film aims to be unleashed just in time for Halloween.
MOVIES
New 'The Wheel of Time' Image Reveals That the First Trailer Is Coming Tomorrow

The Wheel of Time's Amazon TV adaptation has released a new photo, as well as a short video of Rosamund Pike's announcing that a teaser trailer — the first footage of the series — will be released tomorrow. The new photo is a backshot of Pike's Moiraine in a stunning blue gown, as she overlooks a sweeping visual shot from a tower. The Wheel of Time was shot in Prague, but this photo makes it unclear how much CGI they will use to makes author Robert Jordan's unnamed world come alive. Aptly, the tagline that was posted with the photo matches our own sentiments: "Brb, screaming."
TV & VIDEOS
First Hypnotic Images Reveal Netflix’s Upcoming Horror Movie

Kate Siegel married filmmaker Mike Flanagan in 2016. Naturally, as an actress, she ended up collaborating with her spouse on a number of projects. The pair partnered on Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, sequel series The Haunting of Bly Manor, and this month’s Midnight Mass. Though, the star does not entirely lean on her husband to keep her career moving.
TV & VIDEOS
'Iceland Is Best': Watch First Clip From New Film With Judd Nelson (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Max Newsom (“Plunge: The Movie”) returns with new film “Iceland Is Best,” featuring a winning turn from Judd Nelson (“The Breakfast Club”) and a fresh young cast. The film follows 17-year-old Sigga who tells her parents she is leaving her beautiful Icelandic fishing village to become a poet in...
MOVIES
Watch: Impressive CG Short Film Homage 'Terminator: Hunter Killer'

"The future is not set. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves." Another impressive homemade sci-fi short film to check out. Terminator: Hunter Killer is a proof-of-concept short film, set in the future war of the Terminator-movie universe, as the humans struggle to survive in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. It was made entirely by a UK-based concept artist and designer named Jamie Martin, who created this using 3D assets provided for free and with direct inspiration from the first two Terminator movies. He sent this short over to us in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, originally released in July of 1991. While this is obviously a 3D CG short, it has a realistic look and feel, taking us right into this futuristic war against the machines. More than anything it's a mood piece, an example of how you can craft an entire world on your own. Now I'd like to see more stories set in this Terminator-filled warzone.
MOVIES
2 New HQ Images from The Matrix Resurrections

Today, Warner Bros. finally released the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, and it does look to be the same trailer we saw at CinemaCon last month. So far, the reactions on social media have been extremely positive all around, and people are pretty pumped about this one. There are going to be a ton of essays and youtube videos coming out as people rewatch the first three to see how they hold up after over a decade. For now, the official Warner Bros. press site has been updated with two new high-quality images. No detailed summary quite yet, but we do have a confirmed cast list which is good. Are you looking forward to The Matrix Resurrections? Let us know in the comments.
MOVIES
DEATH DROP GORGEOUS Red Band Trailer: The LGBTQ Thriller/Horror Comes Out Tomorrow

Wearing its indie heart on its glittered sleeve Death Drop Gorgeous, directed by Michael J. Ahern, Christopher Dalpe and Brandon Perras-Sanchez, will be available tomorrow on digital and in select cinemas. Dark Star Pictures is handling the release and they have sent out a red band trailer for fans of LGBTQ horror flicks. Check it out below.
MOVIES
Jacqueline Colley's new book is an ode to 'bad taste' and kitsch films from the '80s

Jacqueline Colley is a child of the 1980s, which means her earlier days (and Saturday nights) were consumed in television and films – particularly watching B movies with cult characters or "appliances going on murderous rampages". Other old-time favourites include Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive, alien movies, vampires, and the 1958 version of The Blob with Steve McQueen. "Getting lost in movies, TV shows, and books is something I've done all my life, and honestly, the kitschier, the better," she tells Creative Boom.
TV SHOWS
V/H/S/94: First Look at The Fourth Chapter in The Found Footage Horror Series

The resiliance of the V/H/S found footage anthology series is something of note. Before the fourth chapter of the series has its streaming debut on Shudder V/H/S/94 will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. With all the titles for this year's hybrid edition now out in the open the first look at this new chapter has surfaced.
TV SERIES
Fantastic Fest 2021: THE BLACK PHONE Leads Second Wave

As the spotlight moves from the Telluride and Venice festivals to Toronto, the second and final wave of programming for Fantastic Fest has been announced. It's led by the world premiere of The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson from a screenplay written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, adapted from a short story by Joe Hill. Ethan Hawke stars. The premise sounds chilling: "After being abducted by.
MOVIES
THE INNOCENTS: IFC Midnight Pick up North American Rights For Supernatural Drama

Eskil Vogt's supernatural drama, The Innocents, was an early buzz title at Cannes this year. That buzz came not just for it's killer poster but it turned out to be rather devisive among those who saw it during the festival. That kind of reaction just gets us more excited to see what all the fuss is about.
MOVIES
Prisoners of the Ghostland Star Bill Moseley on Extreme Cinema and Sharing Scenes With Nicolas Cage

Filmmaker Sion Sono has delivered audiences a number of ambitious genre films over the years, finding ways to blend together unexpected themes and narratives to create entirely original adventures. His latest effort, Prisoners of the Ghostland, enlisted Nicolas Cage as its hero, but Cage isn't the only fan-favorite genre performer in the effort, as the actor goes toe to toe with The Devil's Rejects star Bill Moseley as "The Governor." Bringing the new project to life saw a number of challenges for Moseley, as it was Sono's first English-language film and put him up against Cage, though Moseley brought his A-game to give just as colorful and memorable a performance as Cage's. Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 17th.
MOVIES
Bustling Taiwanese Film Industry Ushers in VR-Led New Wave

Taiwanese cinema has much to celebrate. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the island produced an impressive 71 films last year, making it the third most productive country globally. This year, the island has gone even further, bringing immersive projects to the virtual reality programs of prestigious film festivals around the globe. At present, it is difficult to imagine that the Taiwanese film industry was struggling a mere 40 years ago. With auteurs such as Hou Hsiao-hsien and the late Edward Yang, the Taiwanese New Wave of the 1980s reinvigorated a dying industry and placed the country’s films on the world map. The movement also saw...
MOVIES
Friday One Sheet: ENCOUNTER

Design house B O N D's key art for Encounter (currently getting buzz on the festival circuit, before heading to cinemas and Amazon Prime in December), continues a trend I highlighted here, about this relatively recent poster trope: The Vortex. A psychological 'road-trip' drama about a father protecting his children...
MOVIES

