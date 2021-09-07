Laker Life briefs

The silent disco is returning to GVSU’s campus on Sept. 10. The Campus Activities Board is hosting another disco as a part of their welcome back to campus events. A silent disco is basically the same as a regular dance party, however, everyone is wearing headphones instead of the music being played on speakers. There will be three different DJ’s performing throughout the event that students can shuffle inbetween. The DJ’s that will be there are DJ BWiz, DJ Composition, and DJ Kung. The disco will take place at the Clocktower Plaza from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Students can RSVP for the event on LakerLink, however it isn’t necessary to do so in order to attend.