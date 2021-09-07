CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laker Life briefs

By Sabrina Edwards
The silent disco is returning to GVSU’s campus on Sept. 10. The Campus Activities Board is hosting another disco as a part of their welcome back to campus events. A silent disco is basically the same as a regular dance party, however, everyone is wearing headphones instead of the music being played on speakers. There will be three different DJ’s performing throughout the event that students can shuffle inbetween. The DJ’s that will be there are DJ BWiz, DJ Composition, and DJ Kung. The disco will take place at the Clocktower Plaza from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Students can RSVP for the event on LakerLink, however it isn’t necessary to do so in order to attend.

Homer News

Arts Briefs

The Alaska World Arts Festival returns in a mixed live and virtual format starting Friday, Sept. 10 and running through Sept. 23. Because of an increase in the COVID-19 alert level, some live events have been canceled, including Friday’s opening welcome gala at the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center. A live performance by the North Atlantic Jazz Alliance, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alice’s Champagne Palace. Featuring Markus Burger, Jim Linahon, Marshall Hawkins, Jan von Klewitz and Paul Kreibach, the group also performs in a non-festival event, Intimate Jazz at the Pratt, to be held at 7 p.m. Friday. At the request of the jazz group, both performances require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within four days of the event.
HOMER, AK
lanthorn.com

A&E Briefs 9/13

This year the Grand Valley State University Art Gallery will serve as a venue for two stone sculptures for ArtPrize this Sept. 16 through Oct. 3. During this time Jason Quigno’s “Infinity Cube” will be displayed outside of the L.V. Eberhard Center and Jose Marcelino Valdez and Gerson Valdez-Cordon’s “Mayan Stelae Of King K’ak’ Tiliw Chan Topaat” will be on view outside of the L. William Seidman Center.
