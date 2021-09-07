CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas abortion bill stirs unrest on campus

By Editorials
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Thursday Sept. 2, a pro-life group organized a protest in GVSU’s Allendale Campus’ designated free speech space in front of the Cook Carillon Tower. There was an older man standing holding a huge cross with posters on either side of him, one with images of bloody fetuses that said “Abortion is Murder,” and another with an assortment of bible verses on it.

Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
Reuters

Florida governor conflated 'black joy' with protest, judge says

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked part of a sweeping anti-protest bill enacted by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis, writing that officials’ reaction to peaceful protests in the summer of 2020 is akin to the unlawful racist backlash seen during 1960s protests against Jim Crow laws. Chief...
Bangor Daily News

Supreme Court rules on abortion after Congress defaults

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent a strong signal that it could soon change its collective mind and rule that a woman has no...
Gazette

Advocates see 'chaos' if U.S. Supreme Court guts abortion rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Abortion rights advocates on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide - a 1973 landmark imperiled in the legal fight over Mississippi's attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. "The fallout would be...
93.1 WZAK

Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to sue Texas for its recently enacted restrictive law surrounding abortion in the state was being hailed by women of all backgrounds. But Black women, in particular, applauded the DOJ‘s decision to file suit for the “extreme” legislation that undermines the group’s consistent calls for reproductive justice.
Vox

The Supreme Court is drunk on its own power

The Supreme Court of the United States is more conservative today than at any point since the 1930s. It’s also more confident in its own power than any panel of justices since the Franklin Roosevelt administration. And it is quite eager to wipe away foundational precedents that have stood for decades, sometimes without much warning that a transformational decision is around the corner.
KABC

Supreme Court Denies Request To Stop Texas Abortion Bill

(Washington, DC) — The Supreme Court is denying a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a new law in place in the state that limits nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Amy Hagstrom Miller is the founder and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health and says many of their patients are already considering their options for traveling out of state to have their needs met.
