CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

She can only carry so much weight

By Sofia Hargis-Acevedo
thecentraltrend.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe constantly walks, day in and day out, holding the weight of her world on her shoulders. She wishes to take a break, but if she does, the foundation beneath her feet and the world on her shoulders will crumble. Each stride she takes feels like her feet are chained to the ground, like an army is holding her back.

thecentraltrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

This Delicious Food Can Double Weight Loss

One food that can increase weight loss dramatically. Just three servings of yoghurt can double weight loss, studies suggest. People in the study who ate yoghurt each day doubled their body fat loss, compared with a comparison group who were on a low-dairy diet. The calcium and vitamin D in...
DIETS
myfitnesspal.com

How much protein as I exercise through a weight loss ?

I shoot for @ 500 calories of exercise per day, and when I do, using the MFP default of 20% protein aligns with the protein recommendation from examine. If I were completely sedentary, I'd need to bump it up to 30%. In your position (similar age, similar amount of weight...
WEIGHT LOSS
Who What Wear

These Stretches Can Make Your Body Feel So Much Better

Don't: Practice Ballistic Stretching. Ballistic stretching is a dynamic stretch that prioritizes stretching beyond one's normal range of motion over and over, creating a sort of bouncing effect. "So many think ballistic stretching is the best way to stretch, but that is not so—especially when you are a stretching newbie," says Schenone. "Ballistic stretching can lead to injury, so I recommend you stretch to the point of feeling tightness or slight discomfort. Hold that stretch for 10-30 seconds. If you are older, I recommend holding the static stretch for 30-60 seconds for the greatest benefit." Do: Be Careful If You're Pregnant. "Those who are pregnant should be very mindful when they stretch," says Schenone. "Because they are pregnant, they produce more relaxing, a hormone that relaxes one's ligaments in preparation for birth. This can make them more prone to injury because they feel like they have a greater range of motion than their bodies actually do." Don't: Stretch If You're Injured. Schenone recommends pausing your stretching practice until you're cleared by your doctor. And if you have a physical condition, talk to your doctor or a physical therapist about safe stretches that won't cause injury. In general, speaking to a professional is advised. Next, 9 Foods a Nutritionist Wants You to Eat After a Workout for Better Results.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyes Open
Daily Herald

What to do if your child gains too much weight

It can make you feel helpless. The pediatrician has noticed your child's weight gain -- the same weight gain that has been troubling you. As pediatricians, we help families sort out the reasons behind added pounds. It can be a medical condition, activity levels or eating habits. We'll ask questions. If we don't find a medical reason, how might a family's lifestyle be impacting your child's weight?
WEIGHT LOSS
henryford.com

How Sleep Can Affect Your Weight

Trying to lose weight? Getting more sleep might help. According to Philip Cheng, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and research scientist at the Sleep Disorders and Research Center at Henry Ford Health System, there is a direct link between too little or too much sleep and issues with weight management. “It’s not...
WEIGHT LOSS
UPI News

Reducing carbs, not eating less, boosts weight loss, researchers say

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Overeating has traditionally been linked to obesity, but researchers say the real culprit is a diet high in processed sugars and carbohydrates, according to a commentary published Monday by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. These foods cause hormonal changes in the body that alter metabolism,...
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

Can I Hypnotize Myself to Lose Weight?

Your mind plays an important role in weight loss. But can self-hypnosis really help you lose weight? While some studies have found that hypnotherapy helped some groups boost their self-control before eating, there isn’t enough research to say with certainty that it works. Self-hypnosis techniques alone won’t deliver drastic results...
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Can You Gain Muscle While Losing Weight?

You can – by following these six science-backed strategies. For many people trying to lose weight, their body goal comes with a buddy: muscle gain. It's not as simple as aesthetics. Healthy levels of muscle mass are vital to overall health, especially as you lose weight. Lean muscle supports your strength, energy levels, mobility, heart and insulin health. It's linked to a longer life span and plays a major role in your basal metabolic rate.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Face, Have Your Kidneys Checked

You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
EatThis

Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy