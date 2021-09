Some businesses and government employees remain “defensive” about trade as a result of the UK spending nearly 50 years in the European Union, the International Trade Secretary has said.In a speech on Tuesday Liz Truss set out how the UK’s post-Brexit trade strategy will be increasingly about attempting to secure business with eastern growth markets in India and elsewhere.In order to get those opportunities, we do have to jettison some of our outdated assumptions and attitudes“In order to get those opportunities, we do have to jettison some of our outdated assumptions and attitudes,” she added.When later asked to elaborate on...

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO