UK carrier teases iPhone 13 announcement, tips pre-order date

By Joshua Swingle
Phone Arena
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumor has it that Apple will soon send out invites to a September event for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. Ahead of the official confirmation, a UK carrier has started teasing the announcement. iPhone 13 pre-orders could start on September 17. Sky Mobile has announced that “the...

