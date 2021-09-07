Impeachment: American Crime Story
American Crime Story producer Ryan Murphy ran into Monica Lewinsky at a party in 2018, about a year after he’d optioned the TV rights for Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal that Nearly Brought Down a President. At the time, Murphy was having doubts about how to tell the story of Bill Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky and subsequent impeachment in the third installment of his American Crime Story series, and told her as much.www.esquire.com
Comments / 0