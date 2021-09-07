CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Cloudy skies to take over as widespread rainfall moves in midweek

By Aaron Lowery
41nbc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances ramping back up; heaviest expected Wednesday. Middle Georgia kicked off Tuesday with an abundance of cloud cover and a few spotty showers. This theme will be prevalent over the next few days as low pressure moves through the far Southeastern US. For today, temperatures will not fall much from yesterday despite mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs are forecast to be in the lower 90s once again with a few locations remaining below that 90 degree mark. Storm chances are higher than yesterday with scattered showers and storms firing up during the late lunchtime hours. There will be a few pockets of sunshine here and there, but don’t expect to see a lot of it. Rain totals for today are not very high, but a good portion of Middle Georgia will likely see some precipitation this afternoon and evening. Showers could carry into the overnight hours but should subside before midnight. Low temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 70s.

www.41nbc.com

