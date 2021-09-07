Americans are Spending More on Subscriptions and are Less Aware of their Spending, Says West Monroe Poll

Do you have any advice for saving on a smart phone, considering the fact that only 24% of Americans plan to spend more on their cell phone this year?. “People who want to save money on their cell phone should consider forgoing the latest model and buying a phone that’s at least one generation old. In the present, the differences between each model are small and relatively insignificant, whereas upgrading used to be far more important in older generations when the improvements were dramatic,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Getting a phone that’s a generation behind can give you almost as good of a user experience for around half the price. Consumers might also want to consider buying phones that are used but in good condition, or seek out carrier discounts.”

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO