Delta Variant Shocks a Still Very Tight Labor Market
Today's jobs report reflected the effects of both the COVID-19 Delta variant and the severe labor shortage in the US labor market. Nonfarm payroll employment increased by just 235,000 in August, after an upwardly revised increase of 1,053,000 in July. The published unemployment rate ticked down from 5.4 to 5.2 percent, and the true rate, after adjusting for the misclassification error, declined from 5.7 to 5.4 percent. The number of jobs is still 5.33 million below February 2020 levels, with women representing 56.1 percent of these employment losses. The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 61.7 percent.albanyceo.com
