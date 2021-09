Despite some fans thinking that the inclusion of Marvel villain Carnage alone would lead Sony's upcoming Venom sequel to be rated R, the official rating has been revealed and it's the same as the first film. Confirmed by the MPA in their weekly ratings bulleting comes the announcement that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will officially be rated PG-13 upon its release. Their reasoning for the rating reads: "Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references." The previous Venom movie back in 2018 was rated PG-13 "for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for language."

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO