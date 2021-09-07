CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Genome Sequencing By Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium Progressively Increased: India

By zenger.news
vidanewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI — The Indian government on Sept. 6 refuted the allegation that genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has declined sharply while adding that sample sequencing has progressively increased. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, some reports alleging that genome sequencing and analysis...

vidanewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

PM Modi emphasises need for constant genome sequencing

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of coronavirus mutants. Prime Minister on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation. Prime Minister spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to...
HEALTH
Nature.com

In-house reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction for detection of SARS-CoV-2 with increased sensitivity

As the COVID-19 infection continues to ravage the world, the advent of an efficient as well as the economization of the existing RT-PCR based detection assay essentially can become a blessing in these testing times and significantly help in the management of the pandemic. This study demonstrated an innovative and rapid corroboration of COVID-19 test based on innovative multiplex PCR. An assessment of optimal PCR conditions to simultaneously amplify the SARS-CoV-2 genes E, S and RdRp has been made by fast-conventional and HRM coupled multiplex real-time PCR using the same sets of primers. All variables of practical value were studied by amplifying known target-sequences from ten-fold dilutions of archived positive samples of COVID-19 disease. The multiplexing with newly designed E, S and RdRp primers have shown an efficient amplification of the target region of SARS-CoV-2. A distinct amplification was observed in 37 min using thermal cycler while it took 96 min in HRM coupled real time detection using SYBR green over a wide range of template concentrations. Our findings revealed decent concordance with other commercially available detection kits. This fast HRM coupled multiplex real-time PCR with SYBR green approach offers rapid and sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 in a cost-effective manner apart from the added advantage of primer compatibility for use in conventional multiplex PCR. The highly reproducible novel approach can propel extended applicability for developing sustainable commercial product besides providing relief to a resource limited setting.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Discovery facilitates search for drug to sabotage replication of SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Scientists affiliated with the Center for Innovation in Biodiversity and Drug Discovery (CIBFar), in Brazil, have discovered details of the process of maturation of 3CL, the main protease involved in replication of the novel coronavirus. Their findings are reported in an article published in the Journal of Molecular Biology. The discovery facilitates the search for medications capable of sabotaging this process as soon as it begins.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genome Sequencing#Indian#Genomics#Sars#Igib#Insacog Labs#Voc#Rt#Ani
Nature.com

The next phase of SARS-CoV-2 surveillance: real-time molecular epidemiology

The current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is the first to apply whole-genome sequencing near to real time, with over 2 million severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) whole-genome sequences generated and shared through the GISAID platform. This genomic resource informed public health decision-making throughout the pandemic; it also allowed detection of mutations that might affect virulence, pathogenesis, host range or immune escape as well as the effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics and therapeutics. However, genotype-to-phenotype predictions cannot be performed at the rapid pace of genomic sequencing. To prepare for the next phase of the pandemic, a systematic approach is needed to link global genomic surveillance and timely assessment of the phenotypic characteristics of novel variants, which will support the development and updating of diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics and nonpharmaceutical interventions. This Review summarizes the current knowledge on key viral mutations and variants and looks to the next phase of surveillance of the evolving pandemic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probenecid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro

Effective vaccines are slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, but SARS-CoV-2 will likely remain an issue in the future making it important to have therapeutics to treat patients. There are few options for treating patients with COVID-19. We show probenecid potently blocks SARS-CoV-2 replication in mammalian cells and virus replication in a hamster model. Furthermore, we demonstrate that plasma concentrations up to 50-fold higher than the protein binding adjusted IC90 value are achievable for 24 h following a single oral dose. These data support the potential clinical utility of probenecid to control SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 Delta variant replication and immune evasion

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant was first identified in the state of Maharashtra in late 2020 and spread throughout India, outcompeting pre-existing lineages including B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.1.7 (Alpha)1. In vitro, B.1.617.2 is 6-fold less sensitive to serum neutralising antibodies from recovered individuals, and 8-fold less sensitive to vaccine-elicited antibodies as compared to wild type (WT) Wuhan-1 bearing D614G. Serum neutralising titres against B.1.617.2 were lower in ChAdOx-1 versus BNT162b2 vaccinees. B.1.617.2 spike pseudotyped viruses exhibited compromised sensitivity to monoclonal antibodies against the receptor binding domain (RBD) and N- terminal domain (NTD). B.1.617.2 demonstrated higher replication efficiency in both airway organoid and human airway epithelial systems compared to B.1.1.7, associated with B.1.617.2 spike in a predominantly cleaved state compared to B.1.1.7. The B.1.617.2 spike protein was able to mediate highly efficient syncytium formation that was less sensitive to inhibition by neutralising antibody as compared to WT spike. Additionally we observed that B.1.617.2 had higher replication and spike mediated entry as compared to B.1.617.1, potentially explaining B.1.617.2 dominance. In an analysis of over 130 SARS-CoV-2 infected healthcare workers across three centres in India during a period of mixed lineage circulation, we observed reduced ChAdOx-1 vaccine effectiveness against B.1.617.2 relative to non- B.1.617.2, with the caveat of possible residual confounding. Compromised vaccine efficacy against the highly fit and immune evasive B.1.617.2 Delta variant warrants continued infection control measures in the post-vaccination era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
vidanewspaper.com

Indian Supreme Court Junks Plea On Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive

NEW DELHI — The Indian Supreme Court on Sept. 8 refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Youth Bar Association of India (YBAI) seeking direction to the governments to take appropriate measures for providing door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination of all citizens. The plea particularly focused on door-door...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Hastings Star Gazette

U of M scientists develop a novel virus-like particle vaccine that protects animals against COVID-19 infections

U of M researchers have developed a novel virus-like particle vaccine against COVID-19, a news release said. Having been successfully tested in animals, the novel vaccine — created as part of a study whose findings were recently published in the scientific journal PLOS Pathogens — offers a new approach in the global battle against COVID-19 and its emerging variants.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

3D Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Reveals Clues on Virus Tactics – How the Coronavirus Infects Human Cells and Replicates

The most comprehensive analysis of the 3D structure of SARS-CoV-2 to date has revealed new insight on how the virus infects human cells and replicates. Led by Professor Sean O’Donoghue, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and CSIRO’s Data61, researchers compiled more than 2000 different structures involving the coronavirus’s 27 proteins. The analysis identified viral proteins that ‘mimic’ and ‘hijack’ human proteins – tactics that allow the virus to bypass cell defenses and replicate.
SCIENCE
vidanewspaper.com

India Resuming Breath Analyzer Tests For Airline Crew, Drivers

NEW DELHI — The Director-General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s governing body that regulates civil aviation in India, is set to re-start the mandatory breath analyzer (BA) tests for all pilots, crew, and other staff involved in flight operations. The compulsory daily breath analyzer (BA) tests were paused during the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Toward best practice in cancer mutation detection with whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing

Clinical applications of precision oncology require accurate tests that can distinguish true cancer-specific mutations from errors introduced at each step of next-generation sequencing (NGS). To date, no bulk sequencing study has addressed the effects of cross-site reproducibility, nor the biological, technical and computational factors that influence variant identification. Here we report a systematic interrogation of somatic mutations in paired tumor–normal cell lines to identify factors affecting detection reproducibility and accuracy at six different centers. Using whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES), we evaluated the reproducibility of different sample types with varying input amount and tumor purity, and multiple library construction protocols, followed by processing with nine bioinformatics pipelines. We found that read coverage and callers affected both WGS and WES reproducibility, but WES performance was influenced by insert fragment size, genomic copy content and the global imbalance score (GIV; G > T/C > A). Finally, taking into account library preparation protocol, tumor content, read coverage and bioinformatics processes concomitantly, we recommend actionable practices to improve the reproducibility and accuracy of NGS experiments for cancer mutation detection.
CANCER
Scientist

Plenty of Evidence for Recombination in SARS-CoV-2

Recombination—the exchange of genetic material between genomes—is common in coronaviruses because of the way they copy their RNA genomes. During replication, the RNA-synthesizing enzyme these viruses use duplicates shorter sections close to the end of the genome in addition to making the long template it needs for generating whole-genome copies. Furthermore, the enzyme is prone to switching from one template to another, so if a cell has multiple viral genomes in it, the enzyme may stitch together bits from different viruses to create a kind of Frankenstein genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells in infection and vaccination

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. During viral infections, antibodies and T cells act together to prevent pathogen spread and remove virus-infected cells. Virus-specific adaptive immunity can, however, also trigger pathological processes characterized by localized or systemic inflammatory events. The protective and/or pathological role of virus-specific T cells in SARS-CoV-2 infection has been the focus of many studies in COVID-19 patients and in vaccinated individuals. Here, we review the works that have elucidated the function of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells in patients and in vaccinated individuals. Understanding whether SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells are more linked to protection or pathogenesis is pivotal to define future therapeutic and prophylactic strategies to manage the current pandemic.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Molecular Code Designed To Boost Immunotherapy Response

A synthetic molecular code shows promise towards improving the response of some cancer patients to immunotherapy treatments. The approach involves using a molecule that can provide energy to anti-cancer immune cells, increasing their numbers and improving their longevity. The findings were published by Kyoto University scientists, led by Hiroshi Sugiyama, in the journal Cell Chemical Biology.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Scientists discover antibodies that may neutralize a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Researchers have studied a dozen anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies isolated from people who had previously contracted the infection. They looked for antibodies that would not lose their effectiveness to new variants and that would work against a variety of respiratory viruses. They identified a potent antibody called S2E12. It was effective against...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Gut Cell Atlas Will Transform Research Into Intestinal Diseases

Many diseases have their origin in early human development, and now, two publications in Nature reveal how researchers from the Human Cell Atlas (HCA) consortium are advancing understanding of this. The global HCA initiative is mapping every cell type in the human body, to transform our knowledge of biology, infection and disease.
CANCER
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy