Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Partners with Paradigm; Will Power Paradigm Payments™
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paya, (NASDAQ: PAYA) has announced a strategic partnership with Paradigm, a software company focused on helping organizations throughout the building industry supply chain increase efficiencies and profitability. Through the partnership, Paradigm will launch Paradigm Payments™, which will offer contractors, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers the ability to collect and process payments real-time, leading to greater back-office efficiencies and the opportunity to increase on-site sales.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0