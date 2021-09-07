Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Partners with Paradigm; Will Power Paradigm Payments™

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sizewise Rentals, LLC, (“Sizewise”), a manufacturer and distributor of specialty hospital beds, surfaces and patient handling equipment, in a stock purchase transaction valued at $230 million or approximately 7.7x Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Agiliti intends to finance the transaction through a combination of cash and debt. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the agreement. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Following the close of the transaction, Agiliti will provide an update to its full year 2021 financial guidance at the time it reports quarterly results for the period ending September 30, 2021.

