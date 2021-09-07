CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Post Falls, ID

Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

By Mallory
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early Saturday morning a local cow appeared to have wandered away from its farm and made it's way to the nearest Walmart in Post Falls, ID. Employees were able to safely corral the cow using shopping carts into an area out in front of the store. They even placed a little plant next to her, which was a nice touch! A woman named Amanda Grace shared pictures on Facebook saying, "Our local Walmart gives “grocery pickup” a whole new meaning. Friends, if she’s yours, they put out a bulletin asking you to come get your cow."

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

The Meridian Walmart is Closing for 2 Days

You may have to replan your shopping trip to Walmart this week. The Meridian Walmart on Ten Mile Road closed its doors at 2 pm on Monday and will remain closed until Wednesday - all for a good reason though. With several areas in the state seeing a rise in...
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Monster Shark Straight Out of Nightmares Used To Swim The Waters of Idaho

Believe it or not, nearly 270 million years ago, Idaho was home to what was the largest predator on Earth at the time - the Helicoprion, also known as, the Buzzsaw Shark. We know this thanks to some fossils that were discovered a few years back at a Monsanto mine in eastern Idaho. The fossil was that of a tooth whorl that measured over 8 inches in diameter! Imagining an 8-inch tooth on a shark is a scary thought. For a better perspective, 8 inches is slightly smaller than an NBA basketball.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are Fights Becoming More Common in Downtown Boise?

Just a few days ago, we shared with you the heart-shattering news that a fatal shooting took place downtown Boise near 6th and Grove. The suspect, a young 20-year-old man who will never have a normal life moving forward. The victim, deceased, was also extremely young--and their family and friends will never be the same without them. The entire situation was immature, uncalled for, and truly unheard of in downtown Boise.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Post Falls, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Every Pizza Place in Idaho is Missing This From Their Menus

Idaho has so many awesome and unique pizza places to offer - however they all lack one very important thing in my opinion: cheese dip! I've asked around for it at several locations and they all look at me like I'm crazy thinking that it's parmesan or cheese sticks that I'm asking for. No. Breadsticks WITH cheese, please!
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise’s Favorite Comedian Announces Show Date

We can hear the screaming crowds now as a familiar voice screams into a microphone: "MARTIIIIIIIIIIN"!. Yes, we're talking about Boise's favorite comedian, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and to answer your burning question, he IS indeed returning to the Treasure Valley for another comedy show. Just a few years ago, the...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Win a 3 Night Stay at The Big Idaho Potato Hotel for National Potato Month

The rest of the country is joining us in the month of September to honor how great potatoes truly are. Not only is Idaho known for potatoes but we're also known for the popular Airbnb here that is shaped like a potato! What better way to celebrate National Potato Month than spending a getaway inside of one, right? McAlister's Deli thinks so too which is why they're giving away a three-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel as part of The Great Spud Getaway.
LIFESTYLE
103.5 KISSFM

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of This Idaho Lake

It seems that more and more, Idaho is a driving force behind some of the best viral trends on the internet. Whether it was the guy chugging Ocean Spray while lip syncing Fleetwood Mac or our friend--the "Pool Noodle Guy"--the internet loves Idaho and our on-goings. Believe it or not,...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Horse#Wal Mart
103.5 KISSFM

Ever Heard of Idaho Tacos? They’ll Blow Your Mind

Obviously we all know what tacos are but these Idaho tacos are about to blow your mind. Keep reading for the recipe although it is rather simple. I’d like to shake hands with the genius who first came up with Idaho Tacos. Actually I’m pretty upset that I didn’t think of this myself and that these have been missing from life for all of these years.
FOOD & DRINKS
103.5 KISSFM

Road Trip From Boise to One of The Famous ‘Twilight’ Filming Locations

I'd be lying if I said Twilight wasn't one of the first things I thought of when I found out I was moving to the Pacific Northwest. Washington, Oregon, and California all played host to the cold, dark, wooded, and mysterious aesthetic that each Twilight movie embodied. As far as we know, no scenes in the Twilight saga were filmed in Idaho. However, all filming locations are still remotely close and only a day's trip away if you live in the Gem State.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These 18 Criminals Are Officially Boise’s Most Wanted

Insert that theme song to the classic television show, COPS, HERE. That's right, bad boys and bad girls-- the cops are coming to look for you--especially if you've been on your worst behavior. Here in the Treasure Valley, we really don't see much crime and what's not to love about...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
103.5 KISSFM

Will Idaho Targets Feature New Ulta Mini-Shops?

You probably didn't know it was possible but Target just got a little better. At the end of last year, the popular cosmetics retailer, Ulta announced a deal with Target to launch mini Ulta beauty sections inside the stores of the major retailer. The mini-shops are said to feature an assortment of merchandise from more than 50 prestige brands for makeup, skincare, and hair, including Clinique, Urban Decay, Tarte, MAC Cosmetics, Drybar, Jack Black, and Ariana Grande.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Caldwell’s ‘Haunted World’ Opens This Weekend

It is, by far, one of the most important things that any resident here in the Treasure Valley--or visitor, too--must do when spooky season comes along. We're talking about The Haunted World!. Given that we are already seeing trends of "Spooktember" online, it is clear that people are READY for...
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

How To Get a Free Dental Cleaning in Boise

Dentists recommend getting your teeth cleaned every six months. Unless you're regularly setting these appointments it's easy to let this slip by. It's especially easy if you're having to worry about how you're going to pay for a dental cleaning. Luckily there's an option here in Boise to receive FREE dental cleanings.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Something New Is Finally Opening in Boise’s Last Abandoned Shopko Location

When the three Shopko locations in the Treasure Valley closed for good in the spring of 2019, we couldn't wait to see what would move into the large properties next. People in Southeast Boise kept crossing their fingers, just hoping that the location on Broadway Avenue would become the neighborhood's own Target location. A Target sore is something that folks in that part of the Treasure Valley have been wishing for since the nearby Gordman's location closed in 2017. Sadly, that property was scooped up by Albertsons and is being used for...well, we don't exactly know what. It's not open to the public.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

She Said ‘Yes': Boise’s Perfect Proposal

It went just about as perfectly as it could have: we gave away the Perfect Proposal and she said YES!. Over the last several weeks, we received submissions from all across the State of Idaho--men and women alike hoping to be able to pop that big question at The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and put a ring on it. Of course, this was far from just any ring.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy