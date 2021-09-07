Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

When the three Shopko locations in the Treasure Valley closed for good in the spring of 2019, we couldn't wait to see what would move into the large properties next. People in Southeast Boise kept crossing their fingers, just hoping that the location on Broadway Avenue would become the neighborhood's own Target location. A Target sore is something that folks in that part of the Treasure Valley have been wishing for since the nearby Gordman's location closed in 2017. Sadly, that property was scooped up by Albertsons and is being used for...well, we don't exactly know what. It's not open to the public.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO