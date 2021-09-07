MI Poison Control Center Warns Against Taking Animal Dewormer for COVID
Well, you don't have to tell me twice. As a matter of fact, you don't even have to tell me once that I shouldn't be taking an animal dewormer to combat COVID. I don't know why or how it started but people (including Joe Rogan) have been promoting the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is found in dewormers that are normally given to large animals such as horses and cows. Yes, it can be prescribed to humans too but not for treating COVID.club937.com
