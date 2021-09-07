CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MI Poison Control Center Warns Against Taking Animal Dewormer for COVID

By Tony LaBrie
 7 days ago
Well, you don't have to tell me twice. As a matter of fact, you don't even have to tell me once that I shouldn't be taking an animal dewormer to combat COVID. I don't know why or how it started but people (including Joe Rogan) have been promoting the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is found in dewormers that are normally given to large animals such as horses and cows. Yes, it can be prescribed to humans too but not for treating COVID.

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

