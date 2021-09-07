CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Time Charter Contract with Uniper for m/v Crystalia

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Ice Class Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Crystalia. The gross charter rate is US$26,100 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2022 up to maximum December 15, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on September 19, 2021. The m/v Crystalia is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of US$8,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

