Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Time Charter Contract with Uniper for m/v Crystalia

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,900,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$2.55 per Common Share (the "Issue Price"), for total gross proceeds of US$15,045,000 (the "Offering"). The Company will also grant to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to 885,000 additional Common Shares at the Issue Price. The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days following the closing.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO