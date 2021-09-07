Molly Yeh's Favorite Cookbooks

These unprecedented times have redirected us back to prioritizing our health. I am so excited to announce that my newest cookbook, The Family Immunity Cookbook: 101 Easy Recipes to Boost Health, published by Robert Rose and released on October 1, 2021, helps you do just that through delicious and satisfying foods. In The Family Immunity Cookbook I introduce you to 25 of the top immune boosting foods, explain the science behind why I selected these foods, and provide 101 practical recipes featuring these 25 ingredients to inspire new habits and keep your body’s defenses in tip top shape. The recipes in this cookbook are not only going to help keep you eating healthier, but also better your skills in the kitchen with manageable recipes that are freezer-friendly, one-pot, and under 30 minutes or less meals. Immunity can be a difficult topic to understand, but with this cookbook, I give you the tools to be on top of your nutritional immunity in a sustainable way. Below are two recipes to wet your palate:

