CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Labor Day Box Office Record

By Matt Singer
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Movie theaters got a major and much-needed boost over the Labor Day weekend when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings blew past expectations and grossed $71.4 million in the U.S. from Friday to Saturday. The latest Marvel blockbuster shattered the previous all-time Labor Day weekend box office record (set in 2007 by Rob Zombie’s Halloween and its $30.6 million gross) and became the second biggest movie opening of the entire pandemic, behind only Marvel’s previous film, Black Widow.

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
river1037.com

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ tops North American box office over Labor Day weekend with earnings of $90M

Marvel‘s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ set a new Labor Day box office record with a $90 million in earnings over the holiday weekend. According to reports, the film surpassed 2007’s record holder ‘Halloween,’ which garnered $30.6 million. Shang-Chi also earned $75.5 million from 4,300 domestic locations across across three days, and its international earnings came in at around $127.6 million. Shang-Chi’s three-day earnings also marks the second-biggest domestic opening of 2021, just behind ‘Black Widow‘s’ $80.3 million. and above ‘Fast and Furious 9‘s’ $90 million opening.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: There Is Still No Spoon

Two days after the old WhatIsTheMatrix.com relaunched with two different kinds of teasers — each with what was supposedly thousands of possible combinations of footage — the full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections arrived online. The film relaunches the beloved sci-fi saga for the first time since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. That movie seemingly put an end to the story of Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity. And yet here they are, 18 years later, and back inside The Matrix.
MOVIES
New York Post

Disney to release all remaining movies exclusively in theaters this year

Moviegoing may be heading back to normal after a tumultuous year and a half marked by pandemic-related lockdowns that helped boost the streaming industry. Disney said late last week all of its remaining films slated for release this year will open exclusively in cinemas. During the pandemic, Disney and other studios adapted altered release strategies, as movie theaters were shutdown due to rising coronavirus cases.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Angelina Jolie
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Hits Highest Second Weekend Box Office Since Rise Of Skywalker

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continues to be a massive success. The superhero flick produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures lead the box office again for the second week. The film starring Simu Liu proves to be a huge hit because...
MOVIES
ABC News

Check out the 1st trailer for Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' on Disney+

Marvel Studios has unveiled its first peek at its next Disney+ adventure, "Hawkeye." The Christmas-set trailer is set to Andy Williams' holiday classic, "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and blends action, humor and downright 007-looking spy scenes. The footage shows Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton still dealing with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Disney#Covid#Jungle#Black Widow
102.5 KISS FM

Christopher Nolan Working on Film About Atom Bomb Creator

It’s been almost exactly one year since Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. released Tenet to movie theaters. It was the first major movie back at the multiplex since the start of the Covid pandemic. Nolan, a passionate defender of the theatrical viewing experience, wanted the movie shown on the big screen and the big screen only, and he got his wish.
MOVIES
yourvalley.net

Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a public fallout over release strategy with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan's next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atom bomb, will be released by Universal Pictures. Representatives for the studio confirmed Tuesday that Universal has acquire the rights to finance and...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Director Christopher Nolan Officially Ends Relationship with Warner Bros.

Renowned director Christopher Nolan has been making films for Warner Bros. for almost two decades including The Dark Knight trilogy and the blockbuster hit Inception. But following the announcement of the studio's decision to put their 2021 films in both HBO Max and in theaters, their relationship has been in limbo after Nolan criticized the move and called HBO Max "the worst streaming service." Now, it looks like they won't be working together anytime soon.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Entrepreneur

Disney (DIS) Sets Exclusive Theatrical Debut for 2021 Films

The Walt Disney Company DIS recently announced that its remaining 2021 slate of films will be released exclusively in theaters before being released on the Disney+ streaming platform. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto will release on Nov 24 with a 30-day exclusive theatrical window before appearing on Disney+ on Christmas...
MOVIES
SFGate

Film Critics Say 'Dune' Should Be Seen on the Big Screen. Here's Why Warner Bros. Still Plans to Debut the Movie Simultaneously on HBO Max

The reason that so many chose to emphasize the benefit of watching the movie in theaters is because “Dune,” like every 2021 Warner Bros. release, is premiering simultaneously on HBO Max. The positive reception toward “Dune” and its grandiose special effects sparked rumblings that Warner Bros., the studio behind the $165 million-budgeted space epic, would reverse its decision to put the film concurrently on streaming, a strategy that has proven to curb, even vivisect, box office ticket sales.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Streaming wars: Christopher Nolan bolts Warner Bros. for Universal and sets up his next movie

If Christopher Nolan is to win his first-ever Academy Award for his next film, it won’t happen from the filmmaker’s longtime home at Warner Bros. After Nolan and the studio clashed over the release of “Tenet” and the subsequent announcement that 2021 Warner Bros. films had been shifted to a day-and-date strategy in theaters and on HBO Max, the director has set up his next film at Universal Pictures. As first reported by Deadline, Nolan’s next film will be about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb. No casting has been announced, but Nolan wrote the script for...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Mad Max prequel Furiosa delayed by nearly a year

In news that’s sure to make Mad Max fans worldwide furious, Furiosa – the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road – has been delayed a year. According to Variety, Warner Bros has moved its release back June 23, 2023, to May, 2024. No official reason has been given for the action movie’s delay.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Andrew Garfield Says Viral ‘Spider-Man’ Set Image Was Photoshopped

Andrew Garfield has once again denied any involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Garfield dismissed the idea that there was photographic evidence of him being on set for the upcoming MCU film. Then, he amended his statement to say that he was aware of the image, but it wasn’t authentic. “I heard about it,” Garfield admitted, “And I did see it. And it's a Photoshop.” Garfield continued, “I'm trying to manage expectations.”
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Spider-Man and Venom Will Meet, Says Andy Serkis

If all goes as planned, in the next three months there is a new Venom movie and a new Spider-Man movie coming to theaters. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens next month; Spider-Man: No Way Home follows in December. In Marvel Comics, these characters are inextricably linked. Onscreen, they’ve yet to meet, or even acknowledge each other’s existence. Fans are understandably curious whether the timing of these movies is coincidental, or whether it could perhaps foreshadow that the two franchises — both produced by Sony — may merge at some point in the future.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy