‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Labor Day Box Office Record

If Christopher Nolan is to win his first-ever Academy Award for his next film, it won’t happen from the filmmaker’s longtime home at Warner Bros. After Nolan and the studio clashed over the release of “Tenet” and the subsequent announcement that 2021 Warner Bros. films had been shifted to a day-and-date strategy in theaters and on HBO Max, the director has set up his next film at Universal Pictures. As first reported by Deadline, Nolan’s next film will be about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb. No casting has been announced, but Nolan wrote the script for...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO