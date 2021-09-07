Murray State and Austin Peay footballers take home OVC weekly honors

Redshirt junior quarterback Preston Rice of Murray State was named as the Offensive Player of the Week by the OVC Monday. Rice became just the 11th Racer in school history to score four rushing touchdowns in one game in last week’s 35-0 season-opening win over Mississippi Valley. The redshirt junior rushed 11 times for 81 yards and was also 10-for-16 passing for 148 yards with only one interception. Murray State plays at 8th ranked Cincinnati Saturday.