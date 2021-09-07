Johnson admits breaking manifesto pledge with £12bn health and care tax

Boris Johnson is only true to himself and his survival instincts, and the Conservative Party’s hard-wing big mistake was believing that the prime minister they supported was playing by the same rules of the game as they. Against the electoral program -manifesto, in British political terminology- of 2019, which rejected any increase in taxes (both personal income tax, such as that of Societies, VAT or social contributions), Johnson announced this Tuesday an increase in the collection of more than 11,000 million euros a year, to be able to fix the deficiencies of a bankrupt national health service and a dilapidated dependency system. “Yes, I know and accept that with this decision I am breaking the promise expressed in our manifesto,” said the prime minister in his appearance before the House of Commons. “But no electoral program could foresee a global pandemic like the one we have suffered.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO