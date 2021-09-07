CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson admits breaking manifesto pledge with £12bn health and care tax

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prime Minister said the funding would tackle NHS waiting lists and end the ‘catastrophic fear’ of crippling care costs. Boris Johnson broke an election promise as he announced a £12 billion a year tax raid to address the funding crisis in health and social care. The Prime Minister insisted...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

