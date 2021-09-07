CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco expands its cloud calling portfolio

By Stephanie Condon
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCisco on Tuesday announced enhancements to Webex Calling, the cloud calling service that's part of the Webex Suite of collaboration tools. The new capabilities and expanded global footprint should better serve organizations that are trying to offer unified communications tools for hybrid workforces. Cisco initially rolled out Webex Calling in...

www.zdnet.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisco Webex#Unified Communications#Webex Calling#Cisco Calling Plans And#Cloud Connected Pstn#Control Hub#Intelepeer
