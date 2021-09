Spoilers reveal that Ken Barlow, (Bill Roache) and Rita Tanner, (Barbara Knox) will hear some totally devasting news. It came when they went off to the hospital and discovered they were too late to even say goodbye to a loved one. So, expect to take the box of tissues out when you watch it. Mind you, in a way, fans were prepared for it as Norris Cole’s actor, Malcolm Hebden retired from the show.

