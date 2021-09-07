CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Stellantis (STLA) Announces Christine Feuell Joins as Chrysler Brand CEO

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is pleased to announce that Christine Feuell, previously chief commercial officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, will join Stellantis as Chrysler brand CEO on September 13, reporting to CEO Carlos Tavares. Christine Feuell...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Names Quentin Blackford President and CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (“iRhythm”), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that Quentin Blackford has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of iRhythm and a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective October 4, 2021.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Stellantis Names Christine Feuell CEO of Chrysler Brand

Auburn Hills-based Stellantis has announced that Christine Feuell will join the company as the CEO of the Chrysler brand on Sept. 13 after serving as COO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. “Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis and I’m convinced that she will play an integral and...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
MotorBiscuit

Big Chrysler Brand Change: Does This Mean It Lives or Dies?

A major change just took place at the Chrysler brand. When the Stellantis merger happened, CEO Carlos Taveras promised all of the brands would have 10 years to see the results of a solid business plan. That seemed hard to envision for Chrysler as it only sells the Pacifica minivan and very old Chrysler 300 sedan. But now Stellantis has just announced a new CEO for Chrysler.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Stellantis Hires Ex-Honeywell Manager Christine Feuell To Lead Chrysler’s Return To Former Glory

Stellantis announced today that Christine Feuell will take over as the Chrysler brand’s CEO as of September 13. Feuell was previously the Chief Commercial Officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, and also has experience in the automotive sector. She previously earned progressive responsibilities over Sales, Marketing, Product Management, and P&L at Ford, Johnson Controls, and Honeywell.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
Detroit News

Honeywell's Christine Feuell to lead Chrysler with its 10-year chance

Stellantis NV on Tuesday named a CEO for Chrysler as the brand is given 10 years to prove it can be profitable and grow — or possibly face the chopping block. Christine Feuell, previously the chief commercial officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, will start Sept. 13 and report to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands, Inc (SOVO) Files for Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sovos Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) files for up to $100M IPO. The company describes itself as: "Sovos Brands is the fastest growing food company of scale in the United States, focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. Our brands, Rao's, noosa, Birch Benders and Michael Angelo's, are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers food experiences that are genuine, delicious and unforgettable, making each of our brands "one-of-a-kind." Our products are premium and made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Our people are at the center of all that we do. We empower our teams to lead with courage and tenacity, providing them with the confidence and agility to connect with our consumers and retail partners to drive unparalleled growth. We believe our focus on "one-of-a-kind" brands, products that people love and passion for our people makes Sovos Brands a "one-of-a-kind" company and enables us to deliver on our objective of creating a growing and sustainable food enterprise yielding financial growth ahead of industry peers."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Appoints Renate Nyborg CEO of Tinder

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Renate Nyborg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at the company's leading brand, Tinder. Nyborg joined Tinder in 2020 as General Manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, where she has broken new ground in marketing across Europe and leading strategic, global initiatives across the company. Nyborg will be Tinder's first female CEO since its 2012 inception. She will be based in New York.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Announces Offer for Vectura Group PLC Becomes Unconditional

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PMI Global Services Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its offer for Vectura Group plc (Vectura) has become unconditional, having received valid acceptances for or acquired 74.77 % of Vectura shares, in excess of the 50% required under the acceptance condition, as well as confirming that all other conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. PMI has extended the offer to allow for the tender of further shares.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler#Ceo#Streetinsider Premium#Stla#P L#Group
StreetInsider.com

Nabors Industries (NBR) Reiterates Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Announces Repayment of 4.625% Senior Notes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reiterated its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021. The Company published the original outlook in the July press release detailing results for second quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Divest HHI to Focus on Core Units

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB have increased 17.8% during trading hours on Sep 8 after the company reached an agreement to divest its Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) segment to Sweden-based lockmaker ASSA ABLOY for a deal value of $4.3 billion in cash. This represents above 14x HHI’s projected adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021. Management informed that it will receive $3.5 billion of net proceeds after final tax calculations and purchase price adjustments.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cryptonews.com

Animoca Brands Acquires Prosper and the Prosper Token (PROS)

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. 9 September 2021 -- HONG KONG -- Animoca Brands announced today that it has acquired the Prosper platform and its assets including the token reserve of Prosper Tokens (PROS) within Prosper’s possession. The acquisition is not considered to be material.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Demand Brands (DMAN) Releases Shareholder Letter and Update

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), https://www.luckychief.com released today a shareholder letter and update:. Dear Fellow Shareholders,. Although we only merged the Viride Research Fund cannabis business and assets into Demand Brands, Inc ('Company') in the latter half of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Announced Retirement of Perry Pelos; Kyle Hranicky Appointed as CEO of Commercial Banking

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Perry Pelos will retire from the company in April 2022 and that Kyle Hranicky, Head of Middle Market Banking, will succeed Perry as CEO of its Commercial Banking segment, effective immediately. Hranicky will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company's Operating Committee. Pelos will transition to an advisory role until his retirement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Rothstein Bruce M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On September 13, 2021, Cadent Energy Partners II-GP, L.P., an entity in which the Reporting Person was...
MARKETS
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Plurilock Receives Order from CA State Teachers' Retirement System

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a US$394,000 order from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Red Violet, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy