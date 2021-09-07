CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protect your most confidential data by getting it off the internet for just $50

By ZDNet Academy
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much of your personal information is found on the internet because there are data brokers who collect it, trade in it, and post it online. The problem with that is a lot of this information can be used for identity theft and other extremely harmful activities. That's why a data broker removal service can save you not only a whole lot of time, effort, and irritation but also strengthen the security of your confidential data. Fortunately, a one-year subscription to Optery Data Broker Removal is currently being offered at a significant discount.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

softpedia.com

360 Internet Protection for Firefox 5.0.0.1019

Keeping your PC secure while browsing is ideal. There are thousands of malicious sites out there, including phishing ones, or web pages that download viruses or malware to your system. That's why having a reliable Internet protection app is a smart idea. The 360 Internet Protection extension for Firefox is one excellent add-on that keeps you safe while you navigate on the web.
TECHNOLOGY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Siri unintentionally listens in: Apple cannot get rid of the data protection lawsuit

A US judge has admitted most of the allegations in a Siri privacy lawsuit against Apple. The plaintiffs are thus given the opportunity in the further course of the proceedings to present evidence of their allegations that Apple is eavesdropping on private conversations through “unintentional activations” of Siri and that their content is passed on to third parties – for advertising purposes, for example.
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Internet Privacy and User Protection

There are many facets of internet privacy that must come together in order to provide the best possible protection for users, and it all starts with each application and platform doing their part. According to Curtis Simpson, chief information security officer at the cybersecurity platform provider Armis, the way organizations protect their users comes down to what kind of data the user is providing.
INTERNET
devops.com

That Other Continuous: Data Protection

Looking around at things to add to our current project’s toolchain (that is one of the reasons we do these side projects; to check out all sorts of new ideas/tools/etc), and researching the company where a former coworker is the CMO, I was drawn into the resurgent world of continuous data protection (CDP). It is interesting that we could end up adding CDP to the list of ‘continuous’ activities, like CI/CD/… CDP, even though CDP was named long before any of our DevOps or Agile terms were born.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

This devious cyberattack might be selling off your internet bandwidth

In a novel unseen trend, cybersecurity researchers have flagged a new malware family that’s siphoning off the bandwidth of their victims, in pretty much the same fashion as cryptomining malware attempt to monetize the CPU cycles of the victims. According to new research by Cisco’s Talos intelligence group, threat actors...
TECHNOLOGY
finchannel.com

This is how to protect your healthcare organization from data breaches

Running a healthcare organization is about more than operating a successful business – it is about trust. By its very nature, healthcare is deeply personal, which means your patients’ dignity, privacy, and welfare should be your highest priority. A key element of maintaining good healthcare is the safe storage of...
ECONOMY
Gamespot

Protect Your Sensitive Data With This Decentralized Cloud Storage Plan

If you rely on cloud storage for work or personal data, you know how nerve-wracking it can be to worry about a data breach. It seems like every week there is news of new data theft, hacking, or other major breaches of private data. You’re going to need a service that can guarantee your privacy and the safety of your information. Lucky for you, Internxt has been pioneering the use of decentralized cloud storage, it's like blockchain for your information. Right now Internxt is offering new subscribers a fantastic deal: a 1-year subscription to their 2TB decentralized cloud storage service for only $10. That’s 92% off the regular price of $126.
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

This normal-looking cable actually helps steal data off your phone

This normal-looking Lightning cable is actually a clever hacking tool that can steal data from and inject malware into an iPhone when plugged in. Both Vice’s Motherboard and Gizmodo have written about the cable, which was made by a security researcher who goes by MG and is sold online by cybersecurity company Hak5. Dubbed the ‘OMG cable’ after MG, the cable is available in several forms, including Lightning, USB-C and Micro USB.
CELL PHONES
CNET

T-Mobile hacker claims responsibility for breach. Here's how to protect your data

The alleged hacker behind T-Mobile's latest cyberattack has spoken out about the August hack. The breach includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers and even prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service. Metro by T-Mobile may be impacted, too.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

Data Resiliency and Data Protection: A Two-Pronged Strategy

Click to learn more about author Eric Polet. As the data-sphere expands in size and value, it becomes even more vulnerable to data loss from such things as cyberattacks, natural disasters, and human error. This has prompted organizations of all sizes to rethink their strategies for achieving both data resiliency and data protection. So, what is the difference between the two?
COMPUTERS
SPY

2FA isn’t Enough To Protect Your Data — Take The Extra Step and Lock Down Your Data with a Security Key

If you’ve ever had your email account or social media account hacked, you understand the frustration that it can cause. Two-factor authentication helps combat that by sending a code to your phone number or email address when you, or someone else, is attempting to access your account. By all means, this works well to add extra protection, but the best way to protect your accounts is with a physical security key.    How Do Security Keys Work? If you already have 2FA set up for most of your accounts and think your information is fully protected, first off, good for you! But your...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

The best way to protect against ‘strategic’ cybercrime? Keep moving your data

Subscribe to Data Sheet, a daily brief on the business of tech, delivered free to your inbox. Most of us have become distressingly aware of the phenomenon of ransomware: when hackers freeze an information system and extort a ransom payment in return for its release. The few millions paid out in well-known incidents, like the Colonial Pipeline hack in the United States, are but a fraction of the estimated $20 billion USD that global ransomware attacks will cost this year, reflecting a sharp upward trend. There are three times as many attacks in Europe in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Ransoms paid out in the United States have doubled in the past year. Asia is slightly less alarming: attacks increased by only 50% over the same span.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTEN.com

Your 2021 Guide to Internet Fees

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/internet-fees-by-provider-guide. Don’t let your internet provider catch you by surprise. Instead, take the mystery out of hidden fees and add-on costs with our complete 2021 Guide to Internet Fees. Gain a better understanding of the charges on your monthly internet bill and learn additional ways you can save.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Hide Your Data From Brokers with This Innovative Tool

Today, an astounding 97 percent of Americans are concerned about their data privacy. It seems like the one thing we all agree on is that our information is not secure from third parties who want to sell us products or worse. Fortunately, there's a solution that goes above and beyond the rest.
COMPUTERS
The American Genius

Should you use use confidentiality clauses in your severance agreements?

(BUSINESS) Confidentiality clauses and NDAs have long been tied to severance agreements – but is that notion becoming outdated?. Severance agreements and their ilk have long included confidentiality clauses, often comprising an exhaustive list of actions former employees may not take should they desire to keep the benefits listed in the agreement. Carey & Associates P.C.’s Mark Carey breaks down the knowledge you’ll need to successfully incorporate a severance agreement – including a stern warning about the future of confidentiality clauses.
ECONOMY
Antelope Valley Press

Protecting passwords can help protect your data

I have received many suggestions for protecting passwords. This is an important issue for all of us to protect our data. Here are two to consider. Dear Heloise: Users should consider password manager apps such as LastPass. Numerous site passwords can be linked to one master password. This one password would be the only one used when accessing all sites.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

