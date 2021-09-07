Protect your most confidential data by getting it off the internet for just $50

Subscribe to Data Sheet, a daily brief on the business of tech, delivered free to your inbox. Most of us have become distressingly aware of the phenomenon of ransomware: when hackers freeze an information system and extort a ransom payment in return for its release. The few millions paid out in well-known incidents, like the Colonial Pipeline hack in the United States, are but a fraction of the estimated $20 billion USD that global ransomware attacks will cost this year, reflecting a sharp upward trend. There are three times as many attacks in Europe in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Ransoms paid out in the United States have doubled in the past year. Asia is slightly less alarming: attacks increased by only 50% over the same span.

