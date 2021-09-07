Read a Note from Food Network Magazine’s Special Guest Editor, Molly Yeh
The Girl Meets Farm star leaves her stamp on our October 2021 issue. From my very first issues of American Girl and Girl’s Life, I have been enchanted by the world of magazines. The advice columns, glittery lip gloss recommendations, embarrassing but relatable stories and flared-jeans style inspo made me feel — in a pre-social-media world — like I was part of a very fun community. Every month I waited for my magazines to arrive so I could study them cover to cover and cut out the pages for my own “magazines” in big hardcover scrapbooks that I probably still have somewhere. My love for storytelling and combining words with colorful imagery ultimately found its way to the internet, where I started my food blog, My Name Is Yeh, in 2009.www.foodnetwork.com
