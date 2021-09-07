CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read a Note from Food Network Magazine's Special Guest Editor, Molly Yeh

By Molly Yeh
Food Network
 8 days ago

The Girl Meets Farm star leaves her stamp on our October 2021 issue. From my very first issues of American Girl and Girl's Life, I have been enchanted by the world of magazines. The advice columns, glittery lip gloss recommendations, embarrassing but relatable stories and flared-jeans style inspo made me feel — in a pre-social-media world — like I was part of a very fun community. Every month I waited for my magazines to arrive so I could study them cover to cover and cut out the pages for my own "magazines" in big hardcover scrapbooks that I probably still have somewhere. My love for storytelling and combining words with colorful imagery ultimately found its way to the internet, where I started my food blog, My Name Is Yeh, in 2009.

