Read a Note from Food Network Magazine’s Special Guest Editor, Molly Yeh

If you ask Aaron McCargo Jr., he'll tell you 2008 was one of his best years yet. As he puts it: "Obama was the president, the Celtics won the championship ... and I won 'The Next Food Network Star.' So it's a wrap." The chef went on to host his own Food Network show, "Big Daddy's House," for six seasons (via Food Network) and has since built a career in the kitchen, in front of the cameras, and beyond. And he says it all goes back to that night in Vegas when he was announced the Season 4 champion. "All things went bananas in my head and my body and my soul. I didn't know what the future would hold for me."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO