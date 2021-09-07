The 3 Things Buyers Often Regret Compromising on in Their New Homes

Your real estate agent can be a goldmine of information. Still, there are little nuggets of homebuying gold all around — you just have to know where to find it. I personally find these nuggets on TikTok. It has a super-specific algorithm and keeps a steady stream of real estate agents, stagers, and designers in my feed, along with super cute dog videos. My 90-year-old grandma also clips me articles from the newspaper, and has a keen sense of emerging real estate trends. (We talk about mortgage rates and new developments popping up in Denver a couple of times a week when I call to read her emails to her, because she has absolutely no interest in a home WiFi connection.)

