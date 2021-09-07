CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

washingtonfootball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe golden sun was rising over the well-tended fields at the Washington Football Team's training camp facility, and the air of excitement surrounding Richmond, Virginia, was so thick that it almost overpowered the sweltering heat that came with it. Fans, most of whom hadn't even been to a game in 19 months, lined the fences like a burgundy wall waiting to see their favorite players. You could say the scene was...magical.

www.washingtonfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Signs A New Quarterback

The Washington Football Team has signed a new quarterback following the injury to veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, Washington’s Week 1 starter, left Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury. He is reportedly expected to miss an extended period of time. Washington is likely to go...
NFL
The Spun

Alex Smith Believes 1 NFL Division Will ‘Shock’ People

Newly-minted ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith is heading into his first year working on NFL Sundays. And he believes one particular NFL division will shock people this year. During Sunday’s NFL pregame coverage, Smith asserted that the NFC East is an “incredibly underrated” division. He argued that...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Breaking: MRI Results Are In For Ryan Fitzpatrick

The latest MRI results are in for Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and it’s not good news. Fitzpatrick left Washington’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter. He went to the ground in pain after taking a hit from Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. The...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Ryan Fitzpatrick leaves Week 1 after being injured on huge hit (Video)

Ryan Fitzpatrick exits game vs. Los Angeles Chargers after suffering an injury on a big hit. In the first half of his first game leading the Washington Football Team, veteran journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered an injury on a big hit vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor Heinicke came in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mangold
Person
Terrell Owens
Person
Brandon Marshall
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Nick Foles trade makes sense for Washington

Week 1 saw plenty of injuries happen, even at the quarterback position. Because of the Chicago Bears’ depth, they may be able to help one of those teams which suffered a key injury. In their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team saw starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Bengals#College Football#American Football#Harvard#Warner#Michigan State
NESN

Could Cam Newton Join Washington? Mike Florio Addresses Possibility

After being released by the Patriots, it appeared Cam Newton would have to wait for an injury to another quarterback in order to latch on with a new team. Well, there’s a chance Newton might not have to wait terribly long. Ryan Fitzpatrick exited his Washington Football Team debut early...
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
NESN

Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury Has Everyone Thinking About Cam Newton

Cam Newton has been linked to the Washington Football Team for quite some time given his relationship with head coach Ron Rivera, but now it’s the injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick that has people speculating. Fitzpatrick left Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers early after suffering a right hip...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

New QB Signed; WFT’s Fitzpatrick to IR?

Washington Signs New QB; Ryan Fitzpatrick Headed to IR?. After three drives as the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick had led two scoring drives and had his team battling in a one-score game with the Los Angeles Chargers. On the very first play of his fourth drive of...
NFL
Washington Times

LOVERRO: The solution at quarterback? Not on this Washington roster

Only in Washington can a backup quarterback become a legend while his team loses. That’s all we’ve seen Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke do — lose. He came in Sunday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.
NFL
247Sports

Eddy Pineiro signs with Washington Football Team practice squad

After being released by the Indianapolis Colts, former Florida Gators kicker Eddy Pineiro latched on to a new team. Pinero was signed to the Washington Football Team practice squad, per a release from the team. Pineiro, who most recently kicked for the Chicago Bears in 2019 but didn’t play in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy