Boothbay Region High School fell to 1-1 on the season after losing to the Hall-Dale Bulldogs, 4-0, in Farmingdale on Tuesday, Sept. 7. “Hall-Dale started strong and got four goals in the first half which made the girls lose their concentration,” said Seahawk coach Alison Sirois. “After halftime, we came back with good stick work by the mids and forwards. (Freshman) Magen Burge was excellent on defense, clearing and attacking consistently from the left side. We soon matched and then dominated on their half of the field by fourth quarter but the clock ran down. We had three incomplete shots on goal in the second half.”

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO