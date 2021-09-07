CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Power of the Dog', Netflix's new period drama, just got a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival – here's what you need to know

By Lucy Morgan
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a lot to thank Venice Film Festival for, not least the fashion inspiration being served up on the red carpet (Anya Taylor-Joy in hot-pink Dior? Yes please). And – in a shocking turn of events – it turns out there's some pretty good films premiering there as well? What a treat.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Director Jane Campion On Women Filmmakers: “Once You Give Them A Chance, There’s No Stopping Them” — Venice Film Festival

This week at the Venice Film Festival, guests got to see Oscar-winner Jane Campion’s first feature since 2009’s Bright Star. Set in 1920’s Montana and shot in New Zealand, Netflix-backed film The Power Of The Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a brutal, wealthy rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Also starring are Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Campion is one of only five women directors in Venice’s Competition this year, a reduction from eight in 2020. Until earlier this year, the New Zealander was the only...
MOVIES
1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
NME

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ review: star-studded assassin ensemble comes up short

As blood-soaked revenge flicks go, Gunpowder Milkshake certainly looks a darn sight more dashing than most. Inhabiting an extremely stylised world of day-glo Americana, with 1950s style diners, bowling alleys and neon signs served up front and centre alongside the occasional splash of wood-paneled Victoriana, the look of director Navot Papushado’s lavish action film does well to distract from a script that’s at turns both hammy and flimsy.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
BBC

Penelope Cruz film gets nine-minute Venice standing ovation

Cinema lovers and critics at the Venice Film Festival have given a very warm response to the event's opening movie, Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers. The film, which got a nine-minute standing ovation, stars Penelope Cruz as one of two women who meet in hospital just before they give birth. "Almodovar...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Emma Corrin stars in Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover – here’s what you need to know

Forget about Bridgerton and The Crown for a moment; there’s a new period drama on the horizon, starring one of our favourite British actors. Netflix recently announced that it's in the process of adapting the famous D.H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which explores a noble woman’s affair with a gamekeeper on her husband’s estate. Emma Corrin has been cast in the lead role.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Frances Conroy
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Keith Carradine
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
manofmany.com

Netflix Drop First Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller ‘The Guilty’ and the Tension is Palpable

Netflix just dropped its first trailer for The Guilty, which is set to be available to watch from October 1, one week after its theatrical launch – a lucky break for us Aussies living in lockdown. The streaming giant purchased the movie for a cool AUD$30 million following the success of Gustav Möller’s Danish original in 2018. Jake Gyllenhaal will front a star-studded cast alongside director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), who has been given the keys to recreate the single-location thriller.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Knives Out 2 Wraps Filming for Netflix

Director Rian Johnson has announced that filming has wrapped on Knives Out 2. Johnson started shooting the sequel for Netflix in June, wrapping the first half of production in Greece by the end of July. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the director revealed that the project is now officially wrapped. He also mentions the new movie Annette, giving high praise to director Leos Carax.
MOVIES
The Independent

Venice Film Festival 2021 round-up: From Olivia Colman’s tender The Lost Daughter performance to Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog

Venice is the oldest film festival in the world and the most durable. Last year, when all its rivals from Cannes to Toronto fled online because of the pandemic, Venice took place almost as normal, as a real-life physical event with flesh-and-blood film-makers, fans and critics all in attendance, albeit in vastly reduced numbers.This year, for the 78th edition, everybody is back. The Lido, the strip of land that divides the Venice Lagoon from the Adriatic Sea, has been swarming with festivalgoers. Capacity in the cinemas is still only at 50 per cent – and this has meant an unholy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#The Power Of The Dog#Period Drama#Irl#Black Mirror#Social Media#Glamour Uk#Instagram Lucyalexxandra
The Independent

Top dog: Director’s pet steals show at Venice Film Festival

It was director Ana Lily Amirpour’s dog and not any of the A-list stars in attendance at the Venice Film Festival that everyone wanted a piece of. Amirpour was premiering her new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon at the Italian festival and brought her pet for a trip along the red carpet in what must have been one of the more glamorous walks a dog has been on.
PETS
ComicBook

Netflix's Luther Movie Adds Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo

The highly anticipated Luther movie, featuring Idris Elba as the titular detective, has just made two major talent acquisitions for its cast. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes, The Lord of the Rings) and Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Genius: Aretha) have been tapped to appear in the film, which is being produced by the BBC and Netflix. According to the trade the pair will function as a "double threat" to Elba's Luther with Erivo playing a fellow detective, described as "Luther's nemesis," and Serkis called "the story's criminal villain."
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘MAID’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley & Andie MacDowell Star In Netflix’s Upcoming Drama Series

There’s no doubt in the world that Margaret Qualley is one of the “next big thing” actors. In her early roles in film, she’s always one of the standouts, even when she doesn’t have a ton of screentime, such as in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” So, maybe it’ll be “MAID” that takes her from “next big thing” to current A-lister?
TV SERIES
asapland.com

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance release on Netflix

For all those who remember Jim Henson’s iconic film, “The Dark Crystal”, there is a new reason to get excited. The prequel to The Dark Crystal is all set for release on Netflix. The first season of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” premieres on the 30th of August 2019. It will contain a total of 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Power of the Dog Review

Passionate performances and brilliant mise-en-scène level up The Power of the Dog – a stunningly rich and powerful psychodrama from award-winning director Jane Campion. Shot in her native New Zealand, the film is a welcome return to the big screen for the Kiwi auteur after a 12-year absence and marks only her eighth full-length feature.
MOVIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie – Can ‘Hamilton’s’ Broadway Stars Steal It?

When it comes to acting nominations in this newly named category for performers you might as well just skip the part about Anthology or TV movies. All the acting nominations—this year at least—are from Limited Series (formerly called miniseries), or in the case of those seven nominations for Hamilton actors, come from a show otherwise only eligible for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). Go figure. The Television Academy has been wrestling with eligibility in certain areas that just don’t seem to fit elsewhere, so they came up with this convoluted hodgepodge that makes little sense, shoehorning Hamilton’s cast in here because they couldn’t find any other place to put the stars of this video performance shot five years ago. Sadly, because of this, very worthy performances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Jeff Daniels, Bryan Cranston, John Boyega, Joel Edgerton, Chris Rock and more have been shuffled off to the sidelines. Here are the Lead Actors who did make the cut, and you can scroll down to the bottom to see my prediction for the winner, as well as analysis and winner for the corresponding Supporting Actor award in these categories.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

There's a Marvel Easter Egg Hidden in Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast'

Living in the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means your favorite superheroes can pop up anywhere in the multiverse — including prestige awards dramas set in the 1960s. That’s precisely what happens in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which saw a triumphant premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday night. The emotional, loosely autobiographical project follows a 9-year-old boy living through the political tumult of Northern Ireland in the 1960s.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy