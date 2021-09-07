CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

KSR Today: Shaedon Sharpe Decision Day

On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GgXx_0bohaDUw00

Shaedon Sharpe’s decision day has arrived. It could also be the same day John Calipari gets his recruiting swagger back.

The sensational Sharpe is the No. 1 basketball player in America. The 6-foot-5 swingman from Ontario, Canada will choose between Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State and the G League. Despite a report that a meeting with G League officials “went great,” all signs point to Sharpe spurning the seven-figure offer to become Calipari’s first top-ranked recruiting signee since 2015. Every official prediction by a recruiting website has penned in Sharpe to Lexington.

Shaedon Sharpe is skilled enough to make a team Final Four ready. The way things are trending now, he could be the first a few game-changers that can make the Cats bonafide National Championship contenders in 2022-23.

John Calipari heard the noise last year. Now, he’s back with a vengeance. The recruiting revenge tour begins tonight at 7 pm. We’ll have everything you need to know right here on KSR.

Kickball

The Kentucky basketball team can’t spend 24 hours a day in a gym. In-between dunks at the Joe Craft Center, they’re getting out and about. Last night they played a little kickball at Woodlawn Park. This team is quickly becoming a tight-knit group.

Louisville got SMASHED

It was so bad that it wasn’t even fun to watch. Louisville trailed 26-0 after a first half where there were four targeting penalties and only five Louisville completions. Malik Cunningham has absolutely zero talent around him and the Cards just looked hapless.

It was only one game, one very bad, ugly 43-24 loss on national television. But a blind man can see that it was the nail in the coffin of the Scott Satterfield era. That stinker was the fruit of Satterfield’s offseason labor. He is reaping what he sowed. Now the wheels are falling off and it feels like 2018 again. Unfortunately, he will probably not be on the sideline when Kentucky comes to Floyd Street, leaving us one lasting Governor’s Cup memory.

While we’re here, let’s go ahead and share some more embarrassing moments from Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4y7D_0bohaDUw00
@NoContextCFB

Missouri Week Continues

Today is the most physical day of practice for the Kentucky Wildcats. A year after Missouri out-physicaled the Cats, you better believe UK is getting after it.

“I didn’t like the way they played more physical than us a year ago. That is uncharacteristic and I don’t particularly like that,” Stoops said at Monday’s press conference. “We need to be much more physical this year.”

We’ll hear from Liam Coen and the offense tonight just before Sharpe’s decision. Until then, see everything Stoops had to say.

Three New Podcasts

You were probably not up and at ’em on Labor Day. We have plenty of football talk to get you back into the zone. Start your day by listening to Chris Rodriguez talk to Max Duffy and Miles Butler on Pin it Deep.

Once you’ve had a few laughs, let’s get nerdy with X’s and O’s talk on 11 Personnel. Cap off your day by hearing what the KSR Football Podcast has to say about the new UK offense and what might happen against Missouri.

Thanks, BBN

You people are great and you don’t hear it enough. After a solid crowd showed up to see Josh Paschal and Yusuf Corker Saturday night at KSBar and Grille, Corker’s father shared a message of gratitude for the BBN on Facebook. Sometimes we focus too much on the haters, overlooking how Kentucky fans embrace Wildcats with open arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNobE_0bohaDUw00

Bana-naise

The unpeeled banana eating has gotten out of hand. Just when you thought you’d seen enough, Spencer Hall dunked one into a jar of Duke’s mayonnaise and chowed down on national television.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
myrtlebeachonline.com

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum gives final thoughts on Beamer, South Carolina

Paul Finebaum believes in what Shane Beamer has done to bring excitement to South Carolina football — but the results will come on the field, starting Saturday. The college football pundit gave his thoughts about the first-year head coach on SEC Network’s pregame show, SEC Nation, Saturday morning ahead of Beamer’s first season as the Gamecocks’ head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
State
Missouri State
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
chatsports.com

The 5 coaches LSU Football could pursue if Ed Orgeron is fired after 2021

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. If LSU football doesn’t win at least nine games in 2021, there’s a good chance that Ed Orgeron’s job will be in serious jeopardy. Winning a national championship gave Ed Orgeron some equity with the program. Orgeron, however, has almost burned through all...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
John Calipari
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Highlights of Kentucky Commit Shaedon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe announced his commitment to Kentucky Tuesday night, becoming the second member of the Wildcats 2022 recruiting class. Sharpe, a 6-foot-4 guard, is rated the No. 1 player in the country by ESPN, Rivals, and On3. He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and the NBA G-League.
KENTUCKY STATE
gobigbluecountry.com

No. 1 Recruit Shaedon Sharpe Sets Commitment Date

Shaedon Sharpe is set to announce his decision and the Kentucky Wildcats are in an excellent position to make Lexington his home. The No. 1 recruit in the country by ESPN, Rivals, and On3 will make his announcement on September 7th at 7 p.m. ET., he announced on Twitter Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kellan Grady has high praise for freshman TyTy Washington

It is no secret that this off-season the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team had an overhaul of its roster and coaching staff. Of all the newcomers, Davidson transfer Kellan Grady is bringing the most experience with him to Lexington. A 4-year starter for Davidson, Grady has played a lot of college...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Football#Kentucky Basketball#The G League#Ksr#Mbb#Brucefeldmancfb#Cjogara#Sec#The Ksr Football Podcast#Ksbar#Grille
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina game time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats will have another primetime SEC clash in Week 4 when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. Today, the league announced game times and TV channels for Sept. 25, which will see the Cats and Gamecocks face off at 7 pm ET on ESPN2. It will be the first non-SEC Network game for Kentucky this season.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

What are the chances Arizona Basketball lands Shaedon Sharpe?

With five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe set to commit next Tuesday, we look at the chances that he picks Arizona Basketball. Arizona Basketball and Tommy Lloyd continue to hit the recruiting trail hard for 2022 and beyond, and as five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe is set to commit, we take a look at the chances the Wildcats have in landing him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
basketballnews.com

Top-ranked 2022 prospect Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky Wildcats

Shaedon Sharpe, the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. He announced the news via his Twitter on Tuesday evening. Our NBA Draft Analyst Matt Babcock had this to say about Sharpe:. "The first time I really took notice of Shaedon Sharpe was last...
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

Top prospect Shaedon Sharpe, fresh off visit to Arizona, to announce decision on Tuesday

After taking final visits to Arizona and Kentucky over the past week, Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe says he'll announce his choice Tuesday at 4 p.m. Sharpe is also considering the G League, while he skipped scheduled visits to Kansas and Oklahoma State. Zagsblog reported that he'll have a Zoom call with G League officials on Thursday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wiartonecho.com

London hoops star Shaedon Sharpe joins Kentucky Wildcats

Shaedon Sharpe is joining the Kentucky Wildcats. The 18-year-old former Beal Raider, considered one of the best class of 2022 high school basketball players in North America, announced his commitment to the NCAA hoops power Tuesday night. He selected the John Calipari-coached squad over Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State and the G League Ignite.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Clay Helton was fired because he didn’t live up to USC’s high expectations

USC fired Clay Helton on Monday, 36 hours or so after the Trojans got boat-raced at home Saturday night by Stanford. Helton went 46-24 in six-plus seasons. At the USCs of the college football world, winning two of every three games gets you fired. We all know that. It sounds nonsensical because it is nonsensical. But college football isn’t a professional sport. The best always have been greedy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy