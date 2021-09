You didn't just watch Williams; you watched him watch the world around him, with knowing humor and authentic sorrow. Michael K. Williams was very good in many good things, and he was the best in the greatest thing. The Wire had a cast as big as a midsize American city, and Omar was the epic's breakout character right from his first scene. We meet him midway through the third episode, monitoring a raggedy-ass drug crew. Omar plans to rob the dealers. Won't be hard, there might as well be a neon arrow pointed right at the very obvious stash house. "Very sloppy," Omar says, cigarette already in his mouth. He lights it, and takes a long drag. Boom: legend.

