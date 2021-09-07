CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How Slack changed Apple’s employee culture, with Zoë Schiffer

By Nilay Patel
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has had a lot going on lately: we did a whole episode about the controversial child protection photo-scanning features, which have now been delayed. A law in South Korea might force the company to change how App Store payments work; the company settled a Japanese case about the App Store recently, as well as a class-action lawsuit in this country. The verdict in the Epic trial will arrive and there are renewed questions about Apple’s relationship with the Chinese government. And, of course, it is September — the month when new iPhones usually come out.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Here's Everything Apple Just Announced at Its iPhone 13 Event

Apple announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 7, a new regular iPad and an all-new iPad mini. Apple kicked off its fall product event on Tuesday by diving right into lots of product announcements. Here's what Apple announced:
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Software#Labor Relations#Japanese#The App Store#Chinese#Verge
washingtonnewsday.com

Apple, a beleaguered company, has unveiled a new iPhone.

Apple, a beleaguered company, has unveiled a new iPhone. Apple CEO Tim Cook marched through a slickly produced video to announce a new iPhone on Tuesday, with little signs of his company’s extraordinary string of problems, which include policy reversals, a spyware attack, and legal battles. Cook spoke about better...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Developer of ‘FlickType’ Sues Apple Over Apple Watch Keyboards

Kosta Eleftheriou, developer of the FlickType keyboard for Apple Watch, has filed a lawsuit against Apple for fraud. In early 2021, Mr. Eleftheriou had accused Apple of abusing its monopoly power with App Store regulations. He also pointed out the Store’s problem with scam apps, with many copying his app FlickType. His accusation is that his FlickType Apple Watch keyboard app had been targeted by inferior competitors and that Apple did nothing to protect his App Store ranking against fake reviews.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Apple Insider

Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 13 & Apple Watch Series 7 event

As is customary for an Apple launch day, the company has put its online Apple Store and the Apple Store app into a maintenance mode. Visitors to the store will see a message stating the page will "Be right back," complete with the multi-colored Apple logo animation. While Apple does...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

How to preorder the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Apple announced a fleet of new products at its “California Streaming” event. Chief among them — you guessed it — was the iPhone 13. This one is coming in various sizes and colors, but with smaller notches, the new A15 Bionic chipset, and with redesigned and improved cameras located around the back. Going from smallest to largest, Apple will soon release the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and finally the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With the Pro and Pro Max, you’ll be able to get the first iPhone to ship with 1TB of storage, along with 120Hz refresh rate displays.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

iPhone 13 and 13 Mini announced with redesigned camera array and smaller notch

Apple’s iPhone 13 has officially arrived — the baseline, most mainstream model that will set the bar for Apple’s 2021 phone lineup. As with last year, the entry-level iPhone 13 will come in two versions: the 6.1-inch “regular” model and the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. The screen is an OLED panel, although it’s brighter than last year’s, while the sides are still aluminum sandwiched between two slabs of glass.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7 just made its debut at Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event

Tuesday has been a jam-packed news day on the Apple front, with the iPhone maker unveiling new phone models at its “California Streaming” iPhone 13 event. An event for which expectations were also primed beforehand for similar announcements on a number of other hardware fronts, including for new AirPods, and a new Apple Watch in the form of the Apple Watch Series 7. As well as possibly a number of other surprises from the smartphone giant. Moments ago, however, the iPhone maker formally showed off the expected redesign it’s prepared for the next Apple Watch. And we’ll have all the details...
ELECTRONICS
ShareCast

Apple unveils new versions of multiple devices

Tech giant Apple unveiled new versions of several of their iconic devices on Tuesday, launching four new 5G-enabled iPhones and multiple updates to the iPad and Apple Watch. The Californian firm's iPhone 13 will contain a new A15 Bionic chip, a system-on-a-chip designed in-house and a video tool called "cinematic mode", which will allow users to lock in focus on a subject even when it is on the move.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The iPhone 13 may finally get features Android has had for years

It’s new iPhone day. And as with any new smartphone announcement these days, we have a fairly decent idea of what to expect. Leaks and rumors are more accurate than ever, and though there’s always the potential of a big surprise, the most likely scenario is the iPhone 13 will be what we think it will be.
CELL PHONES
bloomberglaw.com

Apple-Epic Ruling Sets Stage for Developers Suing Tech Firms

Developers could use pricing data in other antitrust challenges. A ruling curbing Apple Inc.’s App Store practices, if upheld, will result in more purchase pricing data, delivering ammunition to developers filing antitrust suits against tech giants. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, ruling on an antitrust suit brought by Epic...
LAW
NBC Miami

Apple to Announce New IPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods on Tuesday

Apple is holding its annual iPhone launch event on Tuesday. Apple's hype-filled, expensively produced fall launches are a signature of the company going back over a decade. While Apple hasn't commented on what it plans to release, analysts, reports and past release cycles suggest new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watch models are coming.
ELECTRONICS
iphonelife.com

Everything Announced at the September 2021 'California Streaming' Apple Event

Apple's fall 2021 event, called "California Streaming," opened with a video montage that seemed designed to sell the audience on how beautiful California is. The montage then concluded with Tim Cook stepping onto a stage at Apple Park in Cupertino. Perhaps this is Tim Cook's way of trying to persuade remote Apple employees reluctant to give up working from home that it's time to return to the office? From there, Cook and the Apple team introduced a lineup of new products including the iPhone 13 lineup consisting of four new models, a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7 (but no Apple Watch SE update). Notably, no new AirPods were announced. While some of the new iPhone camera features are pretty exciting (Cinematic Mode, anyone?), there were no big surprises during the event. But even so, shiny new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches are always exciting. Here's everything you should know about Apple's latest devices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Four big questions raised by the Epic v. Apple ruling

On September 10th, a verdict finally arrived in Epic v. Apple, and it has left the App Store model in a precarious state. Epic wanted to do away with the system entirely, breaking Apple’s control over software distribution on iOS — but the ruling stopped well short of that. Instead, we got an ambiguously worded injunction that seems to open the door to developers skirting Apple’s commission system — or at least making it easier to use non-Apple payment methods outside their apps.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy