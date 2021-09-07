How Slack changed Apple’s employee culture, with Zoë Schiffer

Apple's fall 2021 event, called "California Streaming," opened with a video montage that seemed designed to sell the audience on how beautiful California is. The montage then concluded with Tim Cook stepping onto a stage at Apple Park in Cupertino. Perhaps this is Tim Cook's way of trying to persuade remote Apple employees reluctant to give up working from home that it's time to return to the office? From there, Cook and the Apple team introduced a lineup of new products including the iPhone 13 lineup consisting of four new models, a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7 (but no Apple Watch SE update). Notably, no new AirPods were announced. While some of the new iPhone camera features are pretty exciting (Cinematic Mode, anyone?), there were no big surprises during the event. But even so, shiny new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches are always exciting. Here's everything you should know about Apple's latest devices.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO