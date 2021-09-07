CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Buckingham Commences Solo Tour: Set List and Video

By Bryan Rolli
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lindsey Buckingham kicked off his fall tour last week at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee with a 20-song set comprising solo cuts, Fleetwood Mac hits and several songs off his new self-titled album, which comes out later this month. You can see the full set list and videos from the...

awesome923.com

wiltonbulletin.com

Yes, Lindsey Buckingham Really Just Compared Stevie Nicks to Donald Trump

Anyone vaguely familiar with Fleetwood Mac knows that the group has had its share of disagreements, but we’ve got a new development in the thorny relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks that is perhaps the most prickly to date. In a new Rolling Stone profile, Buckingham likened his former bandmate (and ex-girlfriend) to Donald Trump when recalling being fired from the band in 2018.
U.S. POLITICS
wvli927.com

Lindsey Buckingham Tusles With Stevie Nicks And Former Manager

Lindsey Buckingham has spoken in depth about his 2018 firing from Fleetwood Mac, and shared insights as to why he and the band have parted way. Buckingham, who was the main creative force of the band is now out on the road in support of his upcoming self-tiled solo album set for release on September 17th.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Lindsey Buckingham’s Satisfying, Solitary Self-Titled Album Is Comfortable Enough

It can be tough to sympathize with Lindsey Buckingham. The ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist hasn’t released much since his solid 2017 collaboration with Mac keyboardist Christine McVie, simply titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, but he’s kept busy in the meantime. Along with delivering a soaring guitar solo on The Killers’ “Caution,” Buckingham has had a heart attack, damaged his vocal cords, gotten divorced and was fired from Fleetwood Mac, all since 2018. Now that he’s gearing up to release his solo first album in 10 years, he’s picked a public fight with Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks for kicking him out of the band, another dose of the drama and stubbornness that he’s always engaged with. The last few years have painted a picture of Buckingham as someone who doesn’t have much in the way of good luck or good instincts, but may still have a couple of good songs to share. With Lindsey Buckingham, he keeps on keeping on, making an enjoyable album that can occasionally compete with his best.
MUSIC
