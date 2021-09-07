CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cranberries share new music video and playlist on Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th birthday

 7 days ago

The Cranberries have marked what would have been Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th birthday with a new music video and playlist. The ‘Zombie’ hitmakers – Fergal Lawler and brothers Noel and Mike Hogan – have released a new promo for the track ‘Never Grow Old’, which turns two decades old in October along with the album ‘Wake Up And Smell The Coffee’.

Dolores O'riordan
