The Cranberries share new music video and playlist on Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th birthday

Charli XCX has released the music video for her new single, “Good Ones.”. The British-born singer said in a press release: “Today, I, the inimitable Charli XCX, am releasing a brand new single ‘Good Ones’, accompanied by a twisted, dramatic and quite frankly electrifying music video. The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world – fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits. ‘Good Ones’ was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin’s Wolf Cousins entity, and laments my inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic. Filmed in Mexico and co-directed by my new favorite director: Hannah Lux Davis, the ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realization that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favor of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO