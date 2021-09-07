Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival Begins September 11 Near Urbana

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival is back for 2021 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624 N. U.S. 68. After a break last year, the 19th edition of the festival will be held on three consecutive Saturdays (Sept. 11, 18, and 25) instead of its traditional three-day weekend format. Festival-goers will be treated to the same crowd-pleasing mix of great food (including fresh seafood from the farm), family fun, and bands performing on an outdoor stage.