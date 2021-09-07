Briefing on the Humanitarian Response Plans for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

The UN Security Council adopted a statement Wednesday encouraging Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan "to resume negotiations" under the auspices of the African Union to swiftly conclude a deal on a controversial mega-dam on the Nile. The pact should be a "mutually acceptable and binding agreement on the filling and operation" of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD, "within a reasonable time frame," the Security Council said in a declaration drafted by Tunisia. The members of the United Nations' top security body also invited all observers who would be acceptable to the three parties in the disputed project "to continue supporting the negotiations with a view to facilitating resolution of outstanding technical and legal issues." "The Security Council calls upon the three countries to take forward the AU-led negotiation process in a constructive and cooperative manner," the statement said.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 16 HOURS AGO