Briefing on the Humanitarian Response Plans for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras
The briefing will be chaired by Mr. Ramesh Rajasingham, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, a.i., OCHA. Speakers will include H.E. Mrs. Egriselda Lopez, Permanent Representative of El Salvador to the United Nations in New York; H.E. Mr. Luis Antonio Lam Padilla, Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the United Nations in New York; H.E. Ms. Mary Elizabeth Flores, Permanent Representative of Honduras to the United Nations in New York; Ms. Kelly Clements, Deputy High Commissioner, UNHCR; and Mr. Amir Abdulla, Deputy Executive Director, WFP.media.un.org
Comments / 0